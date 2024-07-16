SuRe Indicator

This indicator will draw lines for previous day Highs and Lows, current day open price and current day price plus and minus ATR. This will provide an overview of the support and resistance for the price movement of the current trading day. The ATR is fixed to the 1 day period, so this indicator is suitable for the time frames lower than 1 day, i.e. 4HRTF, 1HRTF or 15MTF. 


You can change the indicator looks but this is only applicable on Windows Platform. It will not work in Linux/Wine environment.


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5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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