SuRe Indicator

This indicator will draw lines for previous day Highs and Lows, current day open price and current day price plus and minus ATR. This will provide an overview of the support and resistance for the price movement of the current trading day. The ATR is fixed to the 1 day period, so this indicator is suitable for the time frames lower than 1 day, i.e. 4HRTF, 1HRTF or 15MTF.





You can change the indicator looks but this is only applicable on Windows Platform. It will not work in Linux/Wine environment.



