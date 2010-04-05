Robot Harry





This Expert Advisor tool has been developed for GBPJPY H1. It has been backtested on historical data for the past 16 year and it achieves good results in real trading. The quality (robustness) of the strategy was also tested on other markets and timeframes, and Monte Carlo tests were also performed. Strategy risks only 0,3 % of account for every trade (this value you can change but it is recommended to risk max. around 2 % of the account per trade). This is a simple but very effective money management that will allow the strategy to increase the number of lots as your account grows. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate overview, equity chart and trade analysis. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.





There is no need to use a large account. I recommend trading from 500 USD.

Features:

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

No martingale, no grid, no scalp

No excessive consumption of CPU resources

User-friendly settings

All settings optimized

Longterm strategy





If you have any question, please contact me before buying.