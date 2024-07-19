Ava Ai Robot

Top of the world about Ai Robot/EA Autotrading, Any asset you can trade, Any Broker you can using, 
Inside has many strategy you can select and backtest, it is easy to using.
Open Trade by strategy you select.
Close Trade by Close function.
Have a good day to you.

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Extra Special for Trading Academy
Contact me : WhatsApp +66946694963

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If you need the preset file, contact us Fb.me/Winwifirobot , Fb.me/Nirundornp

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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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