DailyTarget Guard

ENJOY FREE TESTING FROM OUR WEBSITE

DAILYTARGET_GUARD

is a cutting-edge trading expert designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk through intelligent and automated position management. Perfect for traders seeking precision control over their operations, this bot offers advanced and customizable features tailored to fit your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Automated Position Management: Adjust your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizes to match your trading preferences. The bot manages up to three simultaneous positions with an adaptive system tailored to your trading style.

  • Automatic BreakEven: Secure your profits once the market reaches a certain level using the BreakevenActive function, which automatically shifts your Stop Loss to the entry point after a set number of pips. Ensure that winning trades never turn into losses.

  • Drawdown Control: Stay in control of your risk with predefined limits in USD. The bot includes a strict drawdown management system, halting trading when the daily loss threshold is reached, protecting your capital.

  • Daily Profit and Loss Targets: Set your daily profit goal with DailyProfit_USD and a loss limit with DailyLoss_USD. The bot automatically stops trading once these levels are hit, ensuring disciplined and efficient management of your trades.

  • Customizable Trading Window: Define your trading start and end times down to the minute, allowing you to capitalize on the most volatile market periods and optimize your trading schedule.

  • Notifications and Alerts: Stay informed with real-time push notifications and sound alerts. Even when away from your terminal, the bot keeps you updated on critical developments.

  • Visual Customization: Benefit from a clear and customizable interface with distinct colors for Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, making trade management visually intuitive.

DAILYTARGET_GUARD is built to provide traders with the flexibility, security, and performance they need to succeed in varying market conditions. With automatic management tools and configurable settings, this bot is your reliable assistant, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader.

Don’t let emotions disrupt your trades. Let DAILYTARGET_GUARD manage your positions with precision and confidence. Try it now on your demo account or live trading on MQL5.


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Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP. This trading indicator Automatically identifies and plots contract blocks, which are essential zones marked by significant levels of support and resistance. This powerful tool provides traders with a clear and intuitive visualization of critical market points where prices are likely to bounce or reverse. The contract blocks, represented by distinct colored rectangles, highlight support zones (at the bottom) and resistance zones (at the top), enabling trad
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SmartSetup Bot Is an advanced trading tool that combines the flexibility of manual configurations with the power of semi-automated features. It automatically generates graphical objects, displaying critical zones such as support and resistance levels, stop loss and take profit areas, and other essential indicators. SmartSetup Bot provides clear and precise visualization of your trading parameters, facilitating informed decision-making. This bot is designed for traders who value manual control bu
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