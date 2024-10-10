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DAILYTARGET_GUARD

is a cutting-edge trading expert designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk through intelligent and automated position management. Perfect for traders seeking precision control over their operations, this bot offers advanced and customizable features tailored to fit your trading strategy.

Key Features:

Automated Position Management: Adjust your Stop Loss , Take Profit , and lot sizes to match your trading preferences. The bot manages up to three simultaneous positions with an adaptive system tailored to your trading style.

Automatic BreakEven: Secure your profits once the market reaches a certain level using the BreakevenActive function, which automatically shifts your Stop Loss to the entry point after a set number of pips. Ensure that winning trades never turn into losses.

Drawdown Control: Stay in control of your risk with predefined limits in USD. The bot includes a strict drawdown management system, halting trading when the daily loss threshold is reached, protecting your capital.

Daily Profit and Loss Targets: Set your daily profit goal with DailyProfit_USD and a loss limit with DailyLoss_USD . The bot automatically stops trading once these levels are hit, ensuring disciplined and efficient management of your trades.

Customizable Trading Window: Define your trading start and end times down to the minute, allowing you to capitalize on the most volatile market periods and optimize your trading schedule.

Notifications and Alerts: Stay informed with real-time push notifications and sound alerts. Even when away from your terminal, the bot keeps you updated on critical developments.

Visual Customization: Benefit from a clear and customizable interface with distinct colors for Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, making trade management visually intuitive.

DAILYTARGET_GUARD is built to provide traders with the flexibility, security, and performance they need to succeed in varying market conditions. With automatic management tools and configurable settings, this bot is your reliable assistant, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader.

Don’t let emotions disrupt your trades. Let DAILYTARGET_GUARD manage your positions with precision and confidence. Try it now on your demo account or live trading on MQL5.



