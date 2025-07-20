Dagangduit PL Running
- Indicateurs
- Agus Pujianto
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 20 juillet 2025
- Activations: 5
The DD_PL Running MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to display real-time running profit and loss (P/L), providing essential information about your trading account's performance.
Key Features:
- Real-Time P/L Monitoring: Calculates and displays profit and loss in real-time.
- Visual Indicator: Uses labels and colors to provide a visual representation of profit and loss status.
- Customizable Display: Allows adjustment of text color, background color, and font size for better visibility and user preference.
- Expiration Notification: Displays a notification when the indicator's active period has expired, ensuring users are aware of its validity.
- Copyright: Copyright is held by the Dagangduit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.
Additional Notes:
- Trading in financial markets involves high risk but also offers significant potential for profit. This indicator helps traders monitor their profit and loss effectively and make more informed decisions.
- The indicator is designed to provide transparency and assist traders in evaluating their trading account performance.
Usage Recommendations:
- Use this indicator to monitor running profit and loss, aiding in real-time trading decision-making.
- Stay aware of trading risks and always employ good risk management practices.
- Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.
By using the DD_PL Running MT5 indicator, you can effectively monitor your trading account performance, understand real-time profit and loss, and optimize your trading strategies better.
