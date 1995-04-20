GT SqueezeBreakOut Signal Indicator

The GT_SqueezeBreakOut signal indicator is a momentum based strategy using the bollinger bands and standard deviation indicators (which indicate periods of low volatility and eventual breakout) as well as the Fisher momentum/trend indicator to filter quality trade signals. 

It shows the squeeze (price consolidation) periods on chart and also signals on breakout of squeeze/price consolidation. You get instant alert/ push notification both on chart and on any other device used to receive alert signals from MT4.

Suitable for all timeframes and all markets in identifying periods of low volatility and not miss out on the breakout.


It is one of the oldest yet most reliable momentum based strategy with Risk to Reward ratio varying from 1:2RR  to 1:8RR. 

"Always keep it simple"!

Tip: Identify breakouts on higher timeframe e.g. W1, D1, H4, H1 and switch to lower timeframe charts to trade in the direction of breakout + momentum. (For intraday scalps/swing trade opportunities).

Once downloaded, it comes with default parameters. Most preferred and tested parameters is shown in the screenshot 5.

You may download the Fisher Momentum indicator for free for indicator to appear on chart incase it doesn't.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111243?source=Site+Profile+Seller


Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
Indicators
This is a Price Action/momentum based strategy know as the 3Bar_Play and it is based on the 3Bar candlestick pattern formation. Additional indicators are added for filter and confirmations prior to popping up buy/sell signal arrows. It can be traded either in an uptrend, downtrend or sideways market.  Indicators added include: Stochastic - Momentum Fish - Trend ATR - Volatility which also clearly defines Stop-Loss placement at base of signal arrow (using the ATR Stop-loss method). Risk to Reward
FisherYur4ik by Yuri
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
Indicators
Fisher Yur4ik Indicator is a momentum indicator originated by Yuri Prokiev (Russian). I combined the Fisher Test indicator with other indicators to sieve/filter signals. It is not used as a standalone indicator but in combination to filter out Price Action signals.  I have uploaded this indicator (Fisher test) for download alongside the 3Bar_Play signal indicator for signals to appear. It is free.
FREE
