The GT_SqueezeBreakOut signal indicator is a momentum based strategy using the bollinger bands and standard deviation indicators (which indicate periods of low volatility and eventual breakout) as well as the Fisher momentum/trend indicator to filter quality trade signals.

It shows the squeeze (price consolidation) periods on chart and also signals on breakout of squeeze/price consolidation. You get instant alert/ push notification both on chart and on any other device used to receive alert signals from MT4.

Suitable for all timeframes and all markets in identifying periods of low volatility and not miss out on the breakout.





It is one of the oldest yet most reliable momentum based strategy with Risk to Reward ratio varying from 1:2RR to 1:8RR.

"Always keep it simple"!



Tip: Identify breakouts on higher timeframe e.g. W1, D1, H4, H1 and switch to lower timeframe charts to trade in the direction of breakout + momentum. (For intraday scalps/swing trade opportunities).

Once downloaded, it comes with default parameters. Most preferred and tested parameters is shown in the screenshot 5.

You may download the Fisher Momentum indicator for free for indicator to appear on chart incase it doesn't.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111243?source=Site+Profile+Seller



