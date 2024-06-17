Precision ICT Killzones

ICT killzones are specific time periods in the market during which trading volume and volatility often increase, In order to help traders have a comprehensive understanding of the market situation and better formulate trading strategies, we have developed a trading session indicator.

Identify the five time periods of ICT killzones with different colors, and track the marked price areas within these periods. The high and low pivot reference lines will automatically extend until the pivot price is breached or the trading time period ends. This indicator can assist you in finding trading breakout points for trend trading.

The five killzones are customizable in both color and time period. You can make subtle adjustments to suit your preferences or alter them to completely different time zones. The indicator will automatically track and adjust.

For the first use, you need to set the time difference offset. In 'Current Broker UTC Shift,' enter the UTC difference for your MetaTrader broker's time (for example, MetaTrader defaults to the Moscow time zone of UTC+3, so enter 3. If it has been changed to Beijing time, then enter 8).

In case of Daylight Saving Time (DST), enter -4 for 'Current NY to UTC Shift', and -5 for 'Current NY to UTC Shift' in case of Winter Time.