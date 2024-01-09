ICT Market Structure

4.8

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT concept,The ICT Market Structure provide a user manual for traders using more advanced strategies.

This all-in-one indicator focuses on ICT Concepts(Smart Money Concepts). ICT Market Structure trying to understand how institutions trade, helping predict their moves. By understanding and utilizing this strategy, traders can gain valuable insights into market movements and finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Here is a brief introduction to some of the features:

  • Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ), Order Blocks with Volume metrics and formed alert
  • Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows (HH, HL, LL, LH) with formed alert
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)/ Momentum shift (MS)
  • Breaker Blocks labeling with formed alert
  • Fair Value Gap (Bullish&Bearish FVG)  Detection with formed alert
  • Display Silver Bullet Time
  • Display trading time sessions:New York,London,Asia
  • Display colors for all text and block can be customized

Related Topics:

ICT, SMC, Smart Money Concept， ICT Analysis, SMC Strategies, Smart Concepts, Smart Insights, Institutional Perspective, Liquidity Analysis, Institutional Trading, Market Predictions, Price Movement, Trading Institutions, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Block, Support Resistance, BOS CHOCH, Momentum Shift, Supply Demand, Strong Imbalance, Higher Highs, Lower Lows, Fair Value,  Fibonacci Retracement, Equal Highs, Equal Lows, Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Timeframe Dashboard, High-Timeframe, High-Timeframe Structure, Liquidity Voids, Market Structure, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Previous High Low, Technical Analysis, Liquidity Pool, Market Manipulation, Market Sentiment, Price Analysis, Market Insight, Market Participants, Volume Analysis, Market Psychology, Order Flow, Market Interpretation, Market Forecast, Trading Patterns, Trading Strategies

Reviews 5
Rens987
19
Rens987 2025.09.04 09:08 
 

Nice Job , great indicator ICT work perfectly !

RHAE1414
31
RHAE1414 2024.09.23 05:10 
 

More than happy with this ICT Package, it’s definitely it’s worth and given me such a better view and understanding with my strategies, all I can say is 10/10

nrsmartdigital
20
nrsmartdigital 2024.06.25 18:21 
 

A stellar implementation of Inner Circle Trading (ICT) for traders passionate about Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. The developer provides exceptional support, swiftly addressing questions and embracing suggestions to enhance the experience.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
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Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Yong Jie Su
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ICT killzones are specific time periods in the market during which trading volume and volatility often increase, In order to help traders have a comprehensive understanding of the market situation and better formulate trading strategies, we have developed a trading session indicator. Identify the five time periods of ICT killzones with different colors, and track the marked price areas within these periods. The high and low pivot reference lines will automatically extend until the pivot price is
ICT Market Structure MT4
Yong Jie Su
Indicators
If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT concept,The ICT Market Structure provide a user manual for traders using more advanced strategies. This all-in-one indicator focuses on ICT Concepts(Smart Money Concepts). ICT Market Structure trying to understand how institutions trade, helping predict their moves. By understanding and utilizing this strategy, traders can gain valuable insights into market movements and finding more practical entries & exits based on price action. H
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知久広幸
93
知久広幸 2026.01.14 02:08 
 

Hello. I purchased ICT Market Structure. Please send me the manual including operating instructions.

Rens987
19
Rens987 2025.09.04 09:08 
 

Nice Job , great indicator ICT work perfectly !

RHAE1414
31
RHAE1414 2024.09.23 05:10 
 

More than happy with this ICT Package, it’s definitely it’s worth and given me such a better view and understanding with my strategies, all I can say is 10/10

nrsmartdigital
20
nrsmartdigital 2024.06.25 18:21 
 

A stellar implementation of Inner Circle Trading (ICT) for traders passionate about Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. The developer provides exceptional support, swiftly addressing questions and embracing suggestions to enhance the experience.

Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2024.01.23 11:11 
 

Very good implementation of Inner Circle Trading (ICT) for traders who want to trade with SMC strategies. Good support from the developer for questions and suggestions. Sehr gute implementierung von Inner Circle Trading (ICT) für Trader die mit SMC-Strategien handeln wollen. Gute Unterstützung bei Fragen und Anregungen vom Entwickler.

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