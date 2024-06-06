■ Product Features

This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair.

It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down.

Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging.

■ Forward Test

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904

■ Important Items

Time Frame: M5

Minimum Initial Margin: $100~

Currency Pair: USDJPY

Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5

VPS is recommended

■ Parameters

変数 デフォルト値 説明 Lot Size 0.01 Sets the lot size Compound Interest Flag false Determines whether to implement compound interest Compound Interest Basic Amount 300 Determines the amount at which compound interest takes effect. It is recommended to change this to the equivalent of $300 in each currency if the account is not in USD. Maximum multiplier of compound interest 5000 Sets the maximum multiplier for compound interest Maximum Spread 20 Sets the maximum allowable spread at entry Buy Magic Number 7922434 Sets the magic number for buying Buy TP(Point) 0 Sets the take profit point for buying Buy SL(Point) 900 Sets the stop loss point for buying

Sell Magic Number 9674517 Sets the magic number for selling Sell TP(Point) 0 Sets the take profit point for selling Sell SL(Point) 900 Sets the stop loss point for selling

In general, trading can be performed without changing the parameters.

Always trade with money you can afford to lose.

Be sure to check with a demo account in advance.