DipDiver
- Experts
- Raita Miyaji
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
■ Product Features
This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair.
It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down.
Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging.
■ Forward Test
https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904
■ Important Items
- Time Frame: M5
- Minimum Initial Margin: $100~
- Currency Pair: USDJPY
- Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5
- VPS is recommended
■ Parameters
|変数
|デフォルト値
|説明
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Sets the lot size
|Compound Interest Flag
|false
|Determines whether to implement compound interest
|Compound Interest Basic Amount
|300
|Determines the amount at which compound interest takes effect. It is recommended to change this to the equivalent of $300 in each currency if the account is not in USD.
|Maximum multiplier of compound interest
|5000
|Sets the maximum multiplier for compound interest
|Maximum Spread
|20
|Sets the maximum allowable spread at entry
|Buy Magic Number
|7922434
|Sets the magic number for buying
|Buy TP(Point)
|0
|Sets the take profit point for buying
|Buy SL(Point)
|900
| Sets the stop loss point for buying
|Sell Magic Number
|9674517
|Sets the magic number for selling
|Sell TP(Point)
|0
|Sets the take profit point for selling
|Sell SL(Point)
|900
|Sets the stop loss point for selling
In general, trading can be performed without changing the parameters.
Always trade with money you can afford to lose.
Be sure to check with a demo account in advance.