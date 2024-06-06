DipDiver

■ Product Features

This EA is designed to target dip buying and rebound selling for the USD/JPY pair.
It may hold multiple positions, but each position is independent, and it does not use martingale or averaging down.
Since it performs hedging, please use a broker that allows hedging.

■ Forward Test

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2233904

■ Important Items

  • Time Frame: M5
  • Minimum Initial Margin: $100~
  • Currency Pair: USDJPY
  • Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5
  • VPS is recommended

■ Parameters

変数 デフォルト値 説明
Lot Size 0.01 Sets the lot size
Compound Interest Flag false  Determines whether to implement compound interest
Compound Interest Basic Amount 300 Determines the amount at which compound interest takes effect. It is recommended to change this to the equivalent of $300 in each currency if the account is not in USD.
Maximum multiplier of compound interest 5000 Sets the maximum multiplier for compound interest
Maximum Spread 20 Sets the maximum allowable spread at entry
Buy Magic Number 7922434 Sets the magic number for buying
Buy TP(Point) 0 Sets the take profit point for buying
Buy SL(Point) 900 Sets the stop loss point for buying
Sell Magic Number 9674517 Sets the magic number for selling
Sell TP(Point) 0 Sets the take profit point for selling
Sell SL(Point) 900 Sets the stop loss point for selling

In general, trading can be performed without changing the parameters.
Always trade with money you can afford to lose.
Be sure to check with a demo account in advance.

