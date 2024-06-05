Cycle Extraction

The "Cycle Extraction" indicator for MetaTrader 5 uses the Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) to discern cycles in financial time series. It facilitates the configuration of parameters such as the maximum number of bars, moving average settings, and specification of frequency thresholds, optimizing the analysis of repetitive market phenomena.

Instructions

  1. Input Settings: Adjust variables such as Bar Count, Period, Method, and Applied to Price to customize the analysis to the user's needs.
  2. Data Visualization: Activate ShowGraph to generate graphical representations of identified cycles, enhancing visual interpretation directly on the trading platform.
  3. Performance Evaluation: Analyze processed data to inform strategic trading decisions based on market cycles.

Details

  • Data Preparation:

    1. Signal Smoothing: Reducing variability using moving average to refine FFT entry.
    2. Frequency Selection: Setting thresholds to focus the analysis on specific cycles.

  • Spectral Analysis:

    1. FFT Application: Transformation of the filtered time series to extract its main frequency components.
    2. Frequency Filtering: Isolation of cyclic components based on predetermined thresholds.

  • Data Reconstruction:

    1. Implementation of IFFT: Reconstruction of the time series, focusing on selected cycles.
    2. Export for Automation: Integration of data buffers with automated trading systems, allowing the automation of trades based on detected cyclical patterns.


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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
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Standardize
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The "Standardize" indicator   is a technical analysis tool designed to   standardize and smooth price or volume data to highlight significant patterns and reduce market noise, making it easier to interpret and analyze. Description & Functionality: Standardization : The indicator standardizes price or volume values by subtracting the mean and dividing by the standard deviation. This converts the data into a distribution with zero mean and standard deviation of one, allowing different data sets t
FREE
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Denis Ushakov
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Denis Ushakov 2025.01.15 08:13 
 

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minnox
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minnox 2024.06.05 10:29 
 

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