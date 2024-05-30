R6 Sculping
- Experts
- Vinutthapon Bumroong
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The minimum deposit is 1000 USD. Use a broker with good execution and Low Spread. A very fast VPS is required.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.
You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85
This EA works best at an 1:200 UP++ leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend if you find out https://one.exnesstrack.net/a/o55vh4r8zi?platform=mobile&pid=mobile_share
TF EA WORK BEST IN 30M
Recommendations SYMBOL GBPUSD
Input parameters
TAKE Profit
START LOT
SLIPPAGE