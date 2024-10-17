Perfect Panel Standard MT5

Trade Panel – The Smart Trading Tool for Every Strategy

Elevate your trading experience with Trade Panel, designed for traders of all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned professional, this platform simplifies trading with powerful features to efficiently manage your portfolio.

Key Features

💼 Flexible Lot Size Adjustment

Manually adjust lot sizes to suit your trading needs.

to suit your trading needs. Utilize the automatic lot sizing feature to align your trades with your desired risk percentage (% Risk) for better risk management.

🎯 Set Take Profit and Stop Loss in Pips

Plan your trades with precision by setting Take Profit and Stop Loss targets in pips, making risk management quick and easy.

🔒 Trailing Stop and Security

Use Trailing Stop to automatically adjust Stop Loss levels as the market moves, minimizing potential losses.

⚙️ Flexible Order Management

Instantly close all orders (Close All) with one click.

with one click. Cancel pending orders that haven't been executed.

that haven't been executed. Close only Buy or Sell orders according to your strategy.

❌ Disable/Enable EA

Enable or disable Expert Advisors (EA) with just one click.

📝 Order Commenting

Add notes and comments to each order to track strategies and analyze performance.

Limitations

Option Premium is not available in the Trade Panel Standard version.

With an intuitive interface and a complete set of tools, Trade Panel empowers you to trade confidently and efficiently. Manage your portfolio from anywhere—start using Trade Panel today to enhance your trading performance!





**** Learn in Demo before you use it ****



