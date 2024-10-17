Perfect Panel Standard MT5

Trade Panel – The Smart Trading Tool for Every Strategy

Elevate your trading experience with Trade Panel, designed for traders of all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned professional, this platform simplifies trading with powerful features to efficiently manage your portfolio.

Key Features

💼 Flexible Lot Size Adjustment

  • Manually adjust lot sizes to suit your trading needs.
  • Utilize the automatic lot sizing feature to align your trades with your desired risk percentage (% Risk) for better risk management.

🎯 Set Take Profit and Stop Loss in Pips

  • Plan your trades with precision by setting Take Profit and Stop Loss targets in pips, making risk management quick and easy.

    🔒 Trailing Stop and Security

    • Use Trailing Stop to automatically adjust Stop Loss levels as the market moves, minimizing potential losses.

    ⚙️ Flexible Order Management

    • Instantly close all orders (Close All) with one click.
    • Cancel pending orders that haven't been executed.
    • Close only Buy or Sell orders according to your strategy.

    Disable/Enable EA

    • Enable or disable Expert Advisors (EA) with just one click.

    📝 Order Commenting

    • Add notes and comments to each order to track strategies and analyze performance.

    Limitations

    • Option Premium is not available in the Trade Panel Standard version.

    With an intuitive interface and a complete set of tools, Trade Panel empowers you to trade confidently and efficiently. Manage your portfolio from anywhere—start using Trade Panel today to enhance your trading performance!


    **** Learn in Demo before you use it ****


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