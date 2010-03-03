R6 Sculping

R6 Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale or hedge. This EA can be run from very small accounts and Free swap. As small as 1000 $ or 1000 cent minimum Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 1000 USD.  Use a broker with good execution and Low Spread. A very fast VPS is required.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.

You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85

This EA works best at an 1:200  UP++ leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend if you find out https://one.exnesstrack.net/a/o55vh4r8zi?platform=mobile&pid=mobile_share

TF EA WORK BEST IN 30M

Recommendations SYMBOL GBPUSD

Input parameters

TAKE Profit

START LOT

SLIPPAGE


