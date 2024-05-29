Spread highlighter

This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol.

This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high.


Inputs:


Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number


Display minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread


Automatically adjust to the extremes -20%: if true the indicator windows vertical scale will be automatically fixed

(Note: to disable it, you need to set it false AND to disable fixed minimum and maximum in the scale tab.)


Francesco Krebs
17
Francesco Krebs 2024.08.07 21:45 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jonathan Daniel Marion
485
Réponse du développeur Jonathan Daniel Marion 2024.08.07 21:46
Thank you for your share.
