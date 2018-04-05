Scalping king EA

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Download the setfile here.

This MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade a specific scalping pattern in a fully automated way. The chart patter catches trend reversals above or below a specified Moving Average and uses different filters to increase the win rate.


It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc.


It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging.


The idea behind this EA is to catch trend reversals and trend continuations after a retracement.


The default settings include an already optimized strategy for the Nasdaq index. It was subjected to a completely natural optimization starting from 2023 till end of 2023 on real ticks, without forcing results to just match a couple of good months.
These results do only represent the past are are at no point a guarantee of future results.

We recommend that you do your own research, testing and optimizations based on your needs.


Setting up your EA


The inputs are expressed in points.


Proportional Stop-loss to the range: puts automatically the SL at a proportion of the range, with a value of 1 it takes the full range, with 0.5 half of it and so on.


Fixed Stop-loss (maximum): maximum allowed size of the SL even if the range gets too big. The EA takes the smallest SL between the fixed and the proportional.


Proportional trailing Stop-loss: size of the trailing SL that is proportional to the SL size. 1= same size as SL


Fixed trailing Stop-loss (maximum): maximum allowed size of the trailing SL. The EA takes the smallest trailing SL between the fixed and the proportional one.


Proportional start of the trailing Stop-loss: size of the trailing SL that is proportional to the TP size. 0.5= Trailing SL strats once price is half way to the TP


Fixed start of the trailing Stop-loss (maximum): maximum allowed level of the start of the trailing SL. The EA takes the smallest start of the trailing SL between the fixed and the proportional one.


Stop-loss following previous candle: if set to true The EA will put the SL at the previous bars Low or High depending on the direction of the trade, on the low for a long position and on the high for a short position. In case of an active trailing SL the EA will choose automatically the closest SL to the actual price. If set to false the EA will not consider the High or the Low of the previous candle.


Proportional Take-profit to the Stop-loss: size of the Take profit that is proportional to the SL. 2= 2 times the size of the SL.


Fixed Take-profit (maximum): Maximum allowed size of the TP. The EA takes the smallest TP between the fixed and the proportional.


Partial Take-profit: fixed level at which to close part of the open position.


Percentage of volume to be closed on partial Take-profit: between 0 and 100. 50 closes 50% of the position.


Maximum Spread to enter: above this spread level the EA does not trade, useful in case of a spread change during the after hours, or if the broker applies variable spread.


Offset +/- from the Range: decide if you want your trade to be executed with an offset to the High and Low of the Range.


ATR Period: choose the period of the Average true range.


Moving average period: choose the period of the MA


Moving average Method: choose MA method


Moving average applied to: choose how the MA is applied, closing price, open price, median price…


Relative close of the candle to the MA: choose what part of the candle has to close above or below the MA; close above means the closing price of the candle, all above means the complete candle does not intersect the MA, extreme above means that he considers just the high and the low of the candle to the MA, no_condition does not consider the MA to enter a trade.


Candle -1 color: Bullish means that for a long position it must be a bullish candle and for a short position it must be bearish; Bearish means that for a long position the candle -1 needs to be bearish and bullish for a short position. Candle all does not consider any color.


Candle -2 color: Color of the candle before candle -1, if set to bearish it means that it should have the opposite color of candle -1. ex. Candle -2 should be bearish and candle -1 bullish to enter in a long position. Candle all does not consider any color.


minimum ATR: if the ATR is below the minimum the EA will not execute the trade.


Maximum ATR: if the ATR is above the maximum the EA will not execute the trade.


Minimum distance to the MA: minimum distance or relative close of the candle to the MA


Maximum distance to the MA: maximum distance or relative close of the candle to the MA


Minimum candle size: if the size of the candle is below the chosen one the EA will not execute the trade.


Maximum candle size: if the size of the candle is above the chosen one the EA will not execute the trade.


Min. difference of extremes same direction of trade: for a long trade takes the minimum difference between the lows of candle-1 and candle -2, for a short trade takes the minimum difference between the highs of candle-1 and candle -2.


Max. difference of extremes same direction of trade: for a long trade takes the maximum difference between the lows of candle-1 and candle -2, for a short trade takes the maximum difference between the highs of candle-1 and candle -2.


Min. difference of extremes opposite direction of trade: for a long trade takes the minimum difference between the highs of candle-1 and candle -2, for a short trade takes the minimum difference between the lows of candle-1 and candle -2.


Max. difference of extremes opposite direction of trade: for a long trade takes the maximum difference between the highs of candle-1 and candle -2, for a short trade takes the maximum difference between the lows of candle-1 and candle -2.


Min. proportional size of candle wick: select the minimum size of the wick proportional to the candle -1.


Max. proportional size of candle wick: select the maximum size of the wick proportional to the candle -1.


Put sl on the extremes of the candle: places the sl on the extremes of candle -1.


Stop-loss following high/low of previous x candles: select if the sl should automatically follow the high/low of the previous x number of 1 minutes candles.


Beginning hour to start trading: choose the hour from which the EA starts trading and creates the range.


Beginning minute to start trading: choose the minute relative to the beginning hour from which the EA starts trading and creates the range.


finish hour to enter in a trade: choose the last available hour to place a trade.


finish hour to enter in a trade: choose the last available minute relative to the finish hour to place a trade.


Close all the trades at the last hour and minute above: if true closes all the trades at the finish hour and minute to enter a trade.


Time frame: Select the timeframe for the patter.


Trading Days: Choose if you want the EA to stop working on a chosen day.


Maximum number of trades in the session: choose how many trades the EA can perform in the session


Stop trading that day after the first winning trade: if set to true the EA will stop trading after the first positive trade.


Close the trade if a new trade enters: if true closes the open trade when a new trade starts.

Allow multiple trades to be opened: if false does not allow to trade the same pattern if already in a trade.



Constant lots: if set to true the EA trades with a constant lot size.


Constant lot volume: volume of the lots if constant lots is set to true.


% of the account balance risked per trade: implies constant lots to false. 1 equals that you risk 1 % of the account per trade and so on.


Magic number of the EA: Choose the magic number of the EA so that you can trade different time based breakouts, each strategy should have it’s own magic number.



Thank you for downloading our EA, we are open for suggestions and to improvements.


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No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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