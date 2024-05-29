Spread highlighter

This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol.

This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high.


Inputs:


Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number


Display minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread


Automatically adjust to the extremes -20%: if true the indicator windows vertical scale will be automatically fixed

(Note: to disable it, you need to set it false AND to disable fixed minimum and maximum in the scale tab.)


Range Destroyer
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Uzman Danışmanlar
Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This scalping MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade any time defined range breakout in a fully automated way. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The EA works as a mechanical range breakout and it has different filters to accommodate your personal trading strategy and to filter out low volatility days. The
Scalping king EA
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Uzman Danışmanlar
Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade a specific scalping pattern in a fully automated way. The chart patter catches trend reversals above or below a specified Moving Average and uses different filters to increase the win rate. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The idea behind this EA is to catch tr
Professional Trading Session Boxes
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Göstergeler
Professional Session Boxes – Multi-Market Trading Sessions Indicator Transform your trading charts from confusing price action to clear, actionable market sessions. Join hundreds of successful traders already using Professional Session Boxes , the ultimate MT5 session indicator , to time their entries perfectly. Transform Your Trading with Color-Coded Market Sessions Never miss a trading opportunity again! This professional-grade Forex volatility tool automatically highlights the most important
Filtrele:
Francesco Krebs
17
Francesco Krebs 2024.08.07 21:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Jonathan Daniel Marion
486
Geliştiriciden yanıt Jonathan Daniel Marion 2024.08.07 21:46
Thank you for your share.
İncelemeye yanıt