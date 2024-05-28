Candlestick chart based on the BID ticks

5

This is a tick indicator which compares the current bid price with the previous bid directly before it, and draws candles based on a comparison of the current ticks. It does not use historical ticks. Everything happens in real time, data moves from right to left, and the newest data arrives at the right.

A trend line can be added which points in the direction of the price shifts.

Reviews 1
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
913
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.08.02 19:30 
 

A damn good indicator, highly recommend.

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
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If the price is cutting above the slow length moving average, a breakout may occur. If the price is cutting below, a pullback may occur in the market. This was known for a long time, but there aren't many indicators which signal on the event. Candlestick pattern validation is also used in this indicator so that signals will not be drawn on doji candles or small "uncertainty" candles. The length of the moving average period can be defined by the user (default is 200). The number of price movement
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Switching between charts to analyse market trends across multiple timeframes can quickly become a tiresome task. Finding confluence (alignment across timeframes) is essential to making informed trading decisions. This innovative indicator simplifies the process, allowing you to see trends on multiple lower timeframes directly from a higher timeframe chart. With this indicator, you can monitor four Heiken Ashi setups running simultaneously, each on a different timeframe. The result is a clear, la
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This is a unique moving average that does not use timeframes. The indicator calculates a simple moving average (SMA) based on latest tick prices rather than timeframe bars, offering a direct way to track market trends. It processes a large number of tick prices up to the latest tick, using only live data for its calculations. Once active, the indicator updates and recalculates without relying on any historical timeframe bars. Real-Time Market Response The indicator updates as tick prices move, r
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Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
913
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.08.02 19:30 
 

A damn good indicator, highly recommend.

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