Candlestick chart based on the BID ticks
- Indicators
-
Conor McnamaraI started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 May 2024
This is a tick indicator which compares the current bid price with the previous bid directly before it, and draws candles based on a comparison of the current ticks. It does not use historical ticks. Everything happens in real time, data moves from right to left, and the newest data arrives at the right.
A trend line can be added which points in the direction of the price shifts.
A damn good indicator, highly recommend.