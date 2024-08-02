MA Market Cross Alerter

5

If the price is cutting above the slow length moving average, a breakout may occur. If the price is cutting below, a pullback may occur in the market. This was known for a long time, but there aren't many indicators which signal on the event. Candlestick pattern validation is also used in this indicator so that signals will not be drawn on doji candles or small "uncertainty" candles.

The length of the moving average period can be defined by the user (default is 200). The number of price movement points above and below the MA that will be considered a signal is determined by the user in the input data. If shorter timeframes are used, such as 2-minute or 5-minute TF, the number of pips should be small (around 15–20) since the price moves fewer pips on these timeframes.

If using an H1 or higher time frame, a pip count of 80 or higher (in Forex markets) should be used to smooth signals.


Reviews 1
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
913
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.08.02 19:26 
 

Reliable and stable, I recommend it!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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This is a unique moving average that does not use timeframes. The indicator calculates a simple moving average (SMA) based on latest tick prices rather than timeframe bars, offering a direct way to track market trends. It processes a large number of tick prices up to the latest tick, using only live data for its calculations. Once active, the indicator updates and recalculates without relying on any historical timeframe bars. Real-Time Market Response The indicator updates as tick prices move, r
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Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
913
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.08.02 19:26 
 

Reliable and stable, I recommend it!

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