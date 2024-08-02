MA Market Cross Alerter

If the price is cutting above the slow length moving average, a breakout may occur. If the price is cutting below, a pullback may occur in the market. This was known for a long time, but there aren't many indicators which signal on the event. Candlestick pattern validation is also used in this indicator so that signals will not be drawn on doji candles or small "uncertainty" candles.

The length of the moving average period can be defined by the user (default is 200). The number of price movement points above and below the MA that will be considered a signal is determined by the user in the input data. If shorter timeframes are used, such as 2-minute or 5-minute TF, the number of pips should be small (around 15–20) since the price moves fewer pips on these timeframes.

If using an H1 or higher time frame, a pip count of 80 or higher (in Forex markets) should be used to smooth signals.



