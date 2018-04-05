Dynamic Farming Expert

Introduction: Harness the power of grid trading and dynamic algorithms with our Dynamic Farming Expert. This EA is designed to open orders strategically, manage risk effectively, and close orders at targeted profits, all while utilizing intelligent money management for automated lot sizing and profit calculation.

Key Features:

  • Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes a sophisticated grid trading approach combined with dynamic algorithms to open orders based on market conditions.
  • Profit Targeting: Automatically closes orders when profit targets are reached to secure gains.
  • Money Management Mode: Automatically calculates lot sizes and profit levels based on account balance for optimized risk management.
  • Recommended Minimum Balance: Start with a minimum balance of $500 or 10,000 cents to effectively utilize the EA's capabilities.
  • Free Updates and Optimization: Enjoy free updates and optimization services to enhance performance over time.

Why Choose Dynamic Farming Expert:

  • Consistent Growth: Aim to grow your account balance by at least 1% daily with our EA's systematic approach.
  • Personalized Support: After purchase, please contact us for support and personalized consultation. We are committed to guiding you towards achieving your trading goals.
  • Consultation and Support: We provide ongoing support and consultation to ensure you get the most out of the Dynamic Farming Expert.

Exclusive Usage: This EA operates exclusively with the buyer's MT5 account number. Contact us after purchase for activation and personalized support.

How It Works:

  • Install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform and contact us for activation and personalized assistance.
  • Set your desired parameters and let the EA start trading automatically based on the configured settings.
  • Monitor performance and adjust settings as needed to align with your trading objectives.

Recommended Use:

  • Best suited for traders looking to achieve steady account growth and consistent profits over time.
  • Implement on AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs for optimal results.

After Purchase Support: After purchasing the Dynamic Farming Expert, please contact us for support and consultation. We are here to assist you in optimizing the EA for your trading goals.

Get Started Today: Experience the power of dynamic farming and grid trading with our expert advisor. Start growing your account steadily and confidently. Contact us for any inquiries or personalized assistance. Let's achieve your trading goals together!


Creator Noted :

  • Please withdrawal your profit every month / week for secure your initial balance. 
  • Why we recommend you to withdrawal profit every month? 
  • ANS. If you withdraw profits every week or every month until equals to your initial balance, you win the market, you won't lose your money and you use profit to generate income for you :)) 

Recommended products
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
Huu Loi Ly
Experts
Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
ApexFlow Universal EA
Robert Seamans
Experts
ApexFlow Universal EA ApexFlow Universal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for short-term M1 trading and evaluates price behavior, momentum, volatility, and current market conditions before managing a trade from entry through exit. The EA can be used on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and other symbols supported by your broker. Because contract specifications, spreads, commissions, and execution vary, every symbol and broker should be tested separately befor
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Wulf BTC Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Experts
Wulf BTC Bot is a high-precision automated algorithmic trading system engineered for Bitcoin (BTC) on the H1 timeframe. It leverages a robust entry logic combining cyclical momentum and trend exhaustion via the Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) , dynamic breakout boundaries ( Lowest/Highest Price channels), and volatility-adaptive exits powered by ATR . The Expert Advisor is 100% Standalone , packing all custom indicators and math engines directly inside the .ex5 binary, requiring zero external dependenc
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
NightRider
Ivan Giovanni Rapisarda
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE OFFER! ONLY 159$ PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 SALES - GET IN EARLY NIGHT RIDER Developed by AlgoControl Night Rider is a fully automated, multi-asset trading system designed to operate during controlled nighttime sessions. The system independently manages order placement, open positions, market conditions and account exposure. Night Rider has undergone extensive backtesting and forward testing across different market conditions. Its optimization process is intentionally minimal and li
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA
Leopoldo Licari
5 (1)
Experts
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive grid trading, intelligent hedging, and dynamic basket recovery to manage market volatility and optimize trade recovery. The EA is built to manage market fluctuations efficiently while maintaining control over drawdown and optimizing basket recovery. Instead of relying on simple grid or martingale logic, this system introduces smart hedge activation, and ATR-based grid spacing , allowing the
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Stallion EA MT5
Masoud Karamidarmarani
Experts
Starting sale price is 159$ The next price will be 299$. So grab yours now! Stallion expert advisor is the product of years of research, development, and testing. This EA uses two price action strategies for entering a position and recovering the lost trades. Every position has its specific stop-loss and take-profit but by increasing lot-size EA will recover losses. with all that said the drawdown is often fairly low. minimum balance 500$, recommended balance 1000$. minimum leverage: 1:500, rec
GridIron
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
GridIron is a fully automated grid trading system designed specifically for AUDCAD and NZDCAD. These two pairs share a structural relationship that produces reliable mean-reverting behaviour during normal market conditions — and GridIron is built to trade that behaviour systematically, 24 hours a day, from a single chart attachment. Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378426 Introductory Price $299, 10 copies remaining, final price $799  Why we built it Several well-known grid system
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
NANA The Gold Digger
Nahid Dahane
Experts
NANA The Gold Digger EA. ️ A powerful Martingale Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD traders who want a simple, automated, and tested approach to the gold market. The Gold Digger EA has been tested mostly on Gold (XAUUSD)  and has proved to be profitable and made significant amount of money every month  the same settings shown in the video are the exact inputs used in real live market conditions . NOTE :  THERE ARE SOME BROKERS IN WHICH THE INPUT OF POINTS BETWEEN TRADES 450 POINTS AS I TESTE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Dynamic Farming Expert MT4
Wikom Laohasiri
Experts
Introduction:   Harness the power of grid trading and dynamic algorithms with our Dynamic Farming Expert. This EA is designed to open orders strategically, manage risk effectively, and close orders at targeted profits, all while utilizing intelligent money management for automated lot sizing and profit calculation. Key Features: Grid Trading Strategy:   Utilizes a sophisticated grid trading approach combined with dynamic algorithms to open orders based on market conditions. Profit Targeting:   A
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review