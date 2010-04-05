Dynamic Farming Expert MT4

Introduction: Harness the power of grid trading and dynamic algorithms with our Dynamic Farming Expert. This EA is designed to open orders strategically, manage risk effectively, and close orders at targeted profits, all while utilizing intelligent money management for automated lot sizing and profit calculation.

Key Features:

  • Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes a sophisticated grid trading approach combined with dynamic algorithms to open orders based on market conditions.
  • Profit Targeting: Automatically closes orders when profit targets are reached to secure gains.
  • Money Management Mode: Automatically calculates lot sizes and profit levels based on account balance for optimized risk management.
  • Recommended Minimum Balance: Start with a minimum balance of $500 or 10,000 cents to effectively utilize the EA's capabilities.
  • Free Updates and Optimization: Enjoy free updates and optimization services to enhance performance over time.

Why Choose Dynamic Farming Expert:

  • Consistent Growth: Aim to grow your account balance by at least 1% daily with our EA's systematic approach.
  • Personalized Support: After purchase, please contact us for support and personalized consultation. We are committed to guiding you towards achieving your trading goals.
  • Consultation and Support: We provide ongoing support and consultation to ensure you get the most out of the Dynamic Farming Expert.

Exclusive Usage: This EA operates exclusively with the buyer's MT4 account number. Contact us after purchase for activation and personalized support.

How It Works:

  • Install the EA on your MetaTrader 4 platform and contact us for activation and personalized assistance.
  • Set your desired parameters and let the EA start trading automatically based on the configured settings.
  • Monitor performance and adjust settings as needed to align with your trading objectives.

Recommended Use:

  • Best suited for traders looking to achieve steady account growth and consistent profits over time.
  • Implement on AUDUSD and NZDUSD pairs for optimal results.

After Purchase Support: After purchasing the Dynamic Farming Expert, please contact us for support and consultation. We are here to assist you in optimizing the EA for your trading goals.

Get Started Today: Experience the power of dynamic farming and grid trading with our expert advisor. Start growing your account steadily and confidently. Contact us for any inquiries or personalized assistance. Let's achieve your trading goals together!


Creator Noted :

  • Please withdrawal your profit every month / week for secure your initial balance. 
  • Why we recommend you to withdrawal profit every month? 
  • ANS. If you withdraw profits every week or every month until equals to your initial balance, you win the market, you won't lose your money and you use profit to generate income for you :)) 


