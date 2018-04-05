Time Range Breakout EA MT5

  Time Range Breakout EA 

 

**Key Features:**

1. ** High Low Price Range:**   TRB records price ranges by measuring high and low prices within a user-defined time period(preferably first few opening hours), providing valuable insights into market volatility.  

2 . **Maximum and Minimum Price Range Limit:** TRB allows users to se

t both maximum and minimum price range limits, preventing the EA from executing trades if the recorded price range does not meet the value set by the users. This feature helps avoid entering trades during excessive price momentum or over-tight price ranges, reducing the risk of facing price reversals and significant losses.

3 . **Breakout Strategy:** Once the price range is recorded, TRB identifies trading opportunities when the current price breaks through the recorded high and low prices, executing trades with precision.

4 . ** Daily Customizable Duration:** Users can set the duration of trades based on their preferences   within a day from Monday-Friday , allowing flexibility   and hassle-free for day traders. It is very suitable to be placed on VPS as long as the users wish. 

5 . ** Adjustable TP & SL based on % of Price Range :** TRB   incorporates robust risk management features, including stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, which are calculated as percentage   of the recorded price range and can be adjusted by users.

 

<Settings>

<General Inputs>

InpMagicNumber: Users-defined magic number 

InpLot Mode: Choose mode of lot sizes based on fixed lots, money per trade, or % of account per trade

fixed lots/fixed money/ account% : Input value for chosen mode

stop loss by % of the range : size of stop loss based on recorded price range

take profit by  % of the range: size of take profit based on recorded price range


<Range Inputs>

Range Start Time by Minutes : Start time to calculate range

Range End Time by Minutes: End time to calculate range 

Range Close Time by Minutes : Close time for all positions to close if sl and tp not reached. 


<Filter Inputs>

Min Range Size to execute trades in points: Position will not be opened if recorded range is smaller than min range size. 

Max Range Size to execute trades in points:  Position will not be opened if recorded range is larger than max range size. 


InpBreakoutMode :

One breakout per range - if breakout position open on buy order, EA will not open sell order even when price breaks lower range. Vice versa on sell order.

High and low breakout - Buy and sell order can open whenever current price breaks recorded price ranges. 


 * Remarks

This strategy is suitable for traders who prefer to trade by waiting price to consolidate after market opening hours. Historically the EA performs better with Japanese paris, such as USD/JPY, EU/JPY and GBP/JPY. For GBP/USD and EU/USD pairs, where volatility in terms of price range may vary a lot, the users are recommended to use min & max range size filter as well as selecting one breakout per trade for reducing noise.  

 

 





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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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