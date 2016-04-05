Price Trap Breakout

Summary

  • Since 2018, my forex trading journey has been centered around a breakout strategy, often referred to as the price trap, which has proven to be remarkably successful.

$$$ Original Price $499.99 $$$ 50% off Discount Limited Time Only $249.99 $$$

Trading Strategy

How to use The A Range
  • The A Range is calculated from 9AM-5PM AEDT (Sydney time). The goal is to price trap the resistance and support during the Sydney session.
  • Range Time: Start 0:00 - 8:59 End GMT+2
  • Range Size less than 50 pips when trading Major Pairs
  • Range Size less than 75 pips when trading Non-Major Pairs
  • Adjust entry price to avoid false break out on the A Range
  • Trade All Currencies and Timeframes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4
Create your own range time and set files and share it with the price trap community!!!


Set Files

  • EUR/USD H1 Set File (Display)
  • AUD/JPY H1 Set File (Display)
  • Multi-Set File H1 (Asian Session)
  • Multi-Set File H1 (London Session)
  • Multi-Set File H1 (New York Session)
  • All Range Times are in GMT+2
  • Send a Message for Set Files

User Guide

General

  • Magic number: A unique identifier that distinguishes between different orders or trades placed by an Expert Advisor (EA). Make sure each EA you are using has a different magic number.
  • Buy or Sell - Allow only buy or sell or both buy and sell.
  • Partial Pips - Taking Partial Pips along the way.
  • Breakeven - Moving Stop loss to breakeven after so many pips.
  • Trailing Stop Loss - Trailing so many pips after the trade is active.
  • Activate EA Dashboard PanelActivate the EA Dashboard Panel, very useful to check the current day statistics.

Volume Type

  • Fixed: Choose to trade with a fixed lot size
  • Risk From Balance: Choose to risk a percentage of your balance.
  • Risk From Equity:  Choose to risk a percentage of your equity.
  • Risk From Free Margin:  Choose to risk a percentage of your Free Margin.
  • Max Trades - You can define here the maximum trades to be opened per session. 
  • Max Simultaneous Open Trades - This parameter will help you limit the number of simultaneous open trades. It is handy to limit the drawdown.
  • Risk to Reward Ratio - Adjust R/R 

Range Time Settings

  • Range Start Hour: Hour for the start time of the daily range.
  • Range Start Minute: Minute for the start time of the daily range.
  • Range End Hour: Hour for the end time of the daily range
  • Range End Minute: Minute for the end time of the daily range
  • Delete Orders Hour: Hour for the expiration time of pending orders.
  • Delete Orders Minute: Minute for the expiration time of pending orders.

Range Filter Settings
  • Min Range Points: Ranges are ignored if they are smaller than the Min Range Pips
  • Max Range Points: Ranges are ignored if they are bigger than the Max Range Pips
  • Choose Range color.
  • X pips from the Range - Adjust the entry from the Range
  • SL X pips from the Range - Adjust the stop loss from the Range.

Day Filter

Use Day Control: Enable day filtering to prevent the EA of trading certain weekdays.

  • Trade Monday: Yes/No
  • Trade Tuesday:  Yes/No
  • Trade Wednesday:  Yes/No
  • Trade Thursday:  Yes/No
  • Trade Friday:  Yes/No
  • Trade Saturday: Yes/No
  • Trade Sunday: Yes/No

News Filter

  • Avoid News: Choose to avoid trading during the news. This implies posting new positions or orders and also taking control of current open positions or orders
  • Use News Filter: True/False
  • Consider high-impact events: True/False
  • Consider medium impact events: True/False
  • Consider low-impact events: True/False
  • Stop trading before news in minutes: Decide when to stop taking new trades before news
  • Start trading after news in minutes:  Decide when to start taking new trades after news
  • Draw news on chart:
  • High Events Color
  • Medium Events Color
  • Low Events Color
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Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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