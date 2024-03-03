CyberNetic EA

4.5
  • Experts
  • Eduard Nagayev
    Eduard Nagayev

    Eduard Nagayev

    3 (38)
    As a programmer specializing in creating trading advisors integrated with artificial intelligence, I am at the forefront of revolutionizing the world of investing. Through my expertise in developing sophisticated algorithms and harnessing AI technology, I automate trading processes, eliminate
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 11

CyberNetic EA is the Newest Forex trading Expert Advisor that uses an advanced Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based strategy to predict changes in the currency markets. This EA differs from other trading robots in its ability to analyze data with high probability and speed through the use of advanced machine learning techniques. CyberNetic EA utilizes a codeless architecture, which increases the efficiency of the trading model. No dangerous methods of mani-management, martingale, netting and scalping. Suitable for any brokerage conditions.

Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based.

CyberNetic EA features:

Encoder less architecture: Uses encoder less architecture, which increases the efficiency of the model.

Automated trading: Fully automated system that frees the trader from the need for constant market monitoring.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2206113

The price of the advisor is $499, only for the first 8 copies.

 CyberNetic EA MT4

The Expert Advisor does not use dangerous strategies, adapts and self-learns to new market conditions. Easy to install and resistant to any brokerage conditions. It has rigid take profit and stop loss. Uses the latest trading techniques to create a comfortable trading experience. 

Info:

  • Working symbols XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must. 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
  • Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install.
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready

Before purchasing the CyberNetic EA, it is crucial to understand and acknowledge the associated risks. Please note that historical performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses occurring with the EA.

Reviews 4
TAN CHENG SAN
290
TAN CHENG SAN 2024.04.18 04:27 
 

A very powerful EA. Every order is profitable, 100% victory. Highly recommended to everyone

Quantxtech
525
Quantxtech 2024.04.09 10:35 
 

Very good EA on XAUUSD. It works fine with several brokers, also with Swissquote which is very difficult. I backtested for 10 years with real tick of swissquote and it's amazing. Also, differently from other EAs, it is successfully overcoming the new strong uptrend in gold, which has reached unprecedented levels. Very good job, Eduard! :)

Jing2017
1143
Jing2017 2024.03.11 03:31 
 

Acabo de adquirir la EA y espero obtener buenos resultados

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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
ToTheMoon MT5
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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
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Trung John
1490
Trung John 2024.05.03 09:29 
 

Hit 2 big losses. This bot needs improvement

TAN CHENG SAN
290
TAN CHENG SAN 2024.04.18 04:27 
 

A very powerful EA. Every order is profitable, 100% victory. Highly recommended to everyone

Quantxtech
525
Quantxtech 2024.04.09 10:35 
 

Very good EA on XAUUSD. It works fine with several brokers, also with Swissquote which is very difficult. I backtested for 10 years with real tick of swissquote and it's amazing. Also, differently from other EAs, it is successfully overcoming the new strong uptrend in gold, which has reached unprecedented levels. Very good job, Eduard! :)

Jing2017
1143
Jing2017 2024.03.11 03:31 
 

Acabo de adquirir la EA y espero obtener buenos resultados

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