Hello everyone, my name is Eduard. I will not tell you about myself for a long time, but I want to get right down to business about my development.

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) offer unique advantages in developing trading advisors for financial markets. One of the key benefits of RNN is their ability to analyze and account for long-term dependencies in time series of securities. This enables the creation of more accurate and reliable trading strategies based on predictions that consider the complex dynamics of the market.Another important advantage of RNN in trading advisors is their ability to adapt to changing market conditions. By learning from historical data and quickly adapting to new trends, RNN can effectively respond to changes and make more informed trading decisions.Additionally, RNN have the capability to identify complex patterns and trends in the market, enhancing the quality of forecasts and minimizing risks in trading. Their ability to work with sequential data makes them an ideal tool for developing innovative and highly effective trading strategies in the financial sector. When buying an EA, contact me in private messages for a nice Bonus)



CyberVision EA's real-time work. You can't chase money - you have to go for it.

The chart clearly shows how the EA is competently using all its resources in trading, marking it on the chart. This highly accurate machine copes with many tasks in trading.













Thanks to RNN's ability to analyze and account for long-term dependencies in time-series data. This enables the development of more accurate and reliable trading strategies based on predictions that take into account complex market dynamics.

Testing of the advisor for the last 4 years. Amazing results.











Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are a class of deep neural networks used to generate artificial data. A GAN consists of two main components, a generator that generates artificial data based on input noise or original images, and a discriminator that evaluates the generated data. GAN has become a powerful tool in artificial intelligence and machine learning since its introduction in 2014 by Ian Goodfellow and colleagues. GANs are widely used to generate realistic data.







The use of generative-adversarial networks (GANs) in forex trading can offer significant benefits in improving trading strategies and decision-making processes. GANs are useful in forex trading for the following reasons:

Improved data analysis: GANs can generate synthetic but realistic financial data, giving traders more data to analyze and improving the accuracy of market trend forecasts. Market Adaptability: GAN's ability to adapt to new data and trends allows CyberVusion EA to quickly adjust its strategies in response to changing market conditions, resulting in more informed trading decisions. Identifying complex patterns: GANs can identify complex patterns and trends in the forex market.





















The CyberVision Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool that incorporates a new strategy I developed. It uses Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) and Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) to analyze financial data, which can lead to more informed trading decisions.One of the key features of the Expert Advisor is its ability to visually display major levels on the trading chart. This allows users to see how the Expert Advisor makes decisions based on analysis rather than guesswork.The use of RNN and GAN models in the Expert Advisor is a significant advantage over other trading tools on the market. These advanced neural network models are designed to improve the accuracy of predictions and analysis, which can be beneficial for traders.However, it's important to note that the Expert Advisor's performance may vary depending on market conditions and other factors. It's always recommended to thoroughly test any trading tool before using it in a live trading environment.In summary, the CyberVision Expert Advisor's innovative use of RNN and GAN models and its ability to visually display major levels on the trading chart can be a valuable addition to a trader's toolkit, but it's important to approach any trading tool with caution and perform thorough testing before using it in a live trading environment.





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