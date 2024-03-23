FXer MT5

5

An EA to export trading history for FXer - Journaling and Analytics.

  Register
  Create an API token
  Put EA on any chart (any TF is fine)
  Fill in the API token
  Follow analytics for better trading

!!! Currently in beta-testing !!!

At FXer, our mission is clear: to empower traders like you with the tools needed to excel in the ever-changing world of trading. We are committed to providing top-tier, data-driven market analysis and trading intelligence, ensuring you can make well-informed decisions, manage risks effectively, and seize opportunities with confidence.
CHECKMARK GmbH
1731
Markus Johannes Goss 2025.01.31 13:28 
 

Must have for all trading professionals!

