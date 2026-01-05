Modelo 720 Impuestos Hacienda

Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury. Modelo 720.





This utility allows you to generate a panel report with the information necessary to fill out the Spanish tax form 720 form.





You just have to load this utility on any graph and timeframe, once the report and panel have been generated, the EA will close automatically.





This includes:

Current account balance in the reference currency

Calculated balance as of December 31, 20XX in the reference currency

Total movements between October 1 and December 31, 20XX

Balance calculated as of October 1, 20XX in the reference currency

Average balance for the last 3 months in the reference currency

Data for model 720: Balance as of December 31, in EUR; average balance for the last quarter, in EUR.

This EA does not carry out transaction operations in any case.





If you want to use the EA when the market is closed you can open it on the BTCUSD chart which works 24/7 on most brokers.





Although it is designed to generate reports for the Spanish treasury, it can be useful for other countries as long as the user considers local laws and regulations as applicable to the context of the design of this EA.





Warning: This product requires validation by the user regarding the correct generation of reports; its correct operation cannot be guaranteed for all account types, brokers or users. Filing taxes carries a personal and individual legal responsibility.





MetaTrader 5 does not store balance history, this EA calculates the information based on the current balance and all account movements, you must contrast the results with known balances as far as possible.



