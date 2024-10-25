Custom Symbols with D2 D3 D4 W2 and W3

This is a service used to create custom symbols from an existing symbol by adding D2, D3, D4, W2 and W3 timeframes. 

  • List Symbols (Exp: EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD): Declare the list of symbols to create the custom symbols. Example: AUDUSD,EURUSD,EURGPB,XAUUSD. Now the service will create the following custom symbols:
    • AUDUSD_D2, AUDUSD_D3, AUDUSD_D4, AUDUSD_W2, AUDUSD_W3 
    • EURUSD_D2, EURUSD_D3, EURUSD_D4, EURUSD_W2, EURUSD_W3
    • EURGPB_D2, EURGPB_D3, EURGPB_D4, EURGPB_W2, EURGPB_W3
    • XAUUSD_D2, XAUUSD_D3, XAUUSD_D4, XAUUSD_W2, XAUUSD_W3
  • Time between two updates: After the time declared here, the service will automatically update the latest information from symbol to the custom symbols.

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