Custom Symbols with D2 D3 D4 W2 and W3
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a service used to create custom symbols from an existing symbol by adding D2, D3, D4, W2 and W3 timeframes.
- List Symbols (Exp: EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD): Declare the list of symbols to create the custom symbols. Example: AUDUSD,EURUSD,EURGPB,XAUUSD. Now the service will create the following custom symbols:
- AUDUSD_D2, AUDUSD_D3, AUDUSD_D4, AUDUSD_W2, AUDUSD_W3
- EURUSD_D2, EURUSD_D3, EURUSD_D4, EURUSD_W2, EURUSD_W3
- EURGPB_D2, EURGPB_D3, EURGPB_D4, EURGPB_W2, EURGPB_W3
- XAUUSD_D2, XAUUSD_D3, XAUUSD_D4, XAUUSD_W2, XAUUSD_W3
- Time between two updates: After the time declared here, the service will automatically update the latest information from symbol to the custom symbols.