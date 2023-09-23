BalanceCandles

//--- indicator settings

input string Custom_Symbol_SetName = "Nayuta";

Custom_Symbol_SetName The parameter will serve as the variety name for your customized chart. The customized chart under this name will record the changes in your account net value after you activate the service, which helps you analyze your transactions and statistics of the changes in your holdings. It will be displayed in a candle chart on your computer chart, making it more intuitive and direct to analyze your transaction history and account risk changes. With a recording frequency of 5 milliseconds each time, it will be able to fully record your fund changes, There is no legacy, of course it will be established after you start the service.

Attention: This program will only run under a real account, and the simulated account will not record changes and will not enter a working state.

