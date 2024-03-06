HFT Prop Payout Calculator

Introducing the Ultimate Consistency Range Indicator for people that use a Prop Firm with a Consistency Rule: A Must-Have Tool for Navigating Prop Firm Consistency Rules!

Do you use a prop firm that applies a consistency rule? Our cutting-edge payout calculator is a must have for MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool is your key to maintaining discipline, ensuring strategy alignment, and maximizing your profit potential without the risk of deductions.

Key features

Payout Profit: your realistic payout



Max Lot: the maximum lot range based on your input and trades

Min Lot: the minimum lot range based on your input and trades

Avg Lot Size: the average lot size of the account

Total Trades: the total amount of trades placed on the account

Inputs