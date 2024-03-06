HFT Prop Payout Calculator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Introducing the Ultimate Consistency Range Indicator for people that use a Prop Firm with a Consistency Rule: A Must-Have Tool for Navigating Prop Firm Consistency Rules!
Do you use a prop firm that applies a consistency rule? Our cutting-edge payout calculator is a must have for MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool is your key to maintaining discipline, ensuring strategy alignment, and maximizing your profit potential without the risk of deductions.
Key features
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Payout Profit: your realistic payout
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Max Lot: the maximum lot range based on your input and trades
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Min Lot: the minimum lot range based on your input and trades
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Avg Lot Size: the average lot size of the account
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Total Trades: the total amount of trades placed on the account
Inputs
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BottomMultiplier: The bottom/lowest range for lotsizes according to your propfirm (for 75% use 0.25)
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TopMultiplier: The top/highest range for lotsizes according to your propfirm (for 200% use 2.0)
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PayoutPercentage: The payout percentage of your current phase (for 50% use 50)