HFT Prop Payout Calculator

Introducing the Ultimate Consistency Range Indicator for people that use a Prop Firm with a Consistency Rule: A Must-Have Tool for Navigating Prop Firm Consistency Rules!

Do you use a prop firm that applies a consistency rule? Our cutting-edge payout calculator is a must have for MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool is your key to maintaining discipline, ensuring strategy alignment, and maximizing your profit potential without the risk of deductions.

Key features

  • Payout Profit: your realistic payout

  • Max Lot: the maximum lot range based on your input and trades

  • Min Lot: the minimum lot range based on your input and trades

  • Avg Lot Size: the average lot size of the account

  • Total Trades: the total amount of trades placed on the account

Inputs

  • BottomMultiplier: The bottom/lowest range for lotsizes according to your propfirm (for 75% use 0.25)

  • TopMultiplier: The top/highest range for lotsizes according to your propfirm (for 200% use 2.0)

  • PayoutPercentage: The payout percentage of your current phase (for 50% use 50)



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5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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