The True Market Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Thomas William Kelly
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 3 avril 2024
The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend
This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market.
When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results.
The +3R Principles
- Routine - This is when you trade and how often
- Rules - This is the rule you follow
- Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk
Whether you trade with an EA or manually you need to ensure you are sticking to the 3 prinicples to ensure you are a successful trader.