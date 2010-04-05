TG AveraEdge MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Daciana Elena Chirica
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Avera Edge (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices.
