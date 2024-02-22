Risk Boss

Introducing Risk Boss - master your trading with precision and ease!

Elevate your trading strategy with Risk Boss, the most efficient tool designed to revolutionise your approach to risk management.

With its intuitive design, it is all about setting you up for success and forget. You can go back on what matters most to you.


Features at a glance:

  1. Seamless Order Creation: initiate pending orders with unparalleled precision. Risk Boss calculates the risk for you, ensuring each decision is informed and strategic.
  2. Breakeven Mastery: secure your profits effortlessly. Risk Boss monitors the market, automatically adjusting your position to breakeven when specific price point is hit.
  3. Partial Take Profits: never let a profit slip through your fingers again. Set partial take profits to ensure you are always capitalising on the market movements.
  4. Bespoke Trailing Stops: tailor your trailing stops to fit your trading style perfectly, safeguarding your gains as the market fluctuates.


Why Risk Boss?

  • Simplicity meets functionalities: an elegant and essential panel that ask you only what you need keeping trading management simple yet complete.
  • Weekly innovations: stay ahead of the curve with new features rolled out weekly
  • Empowerment: delegate the complex tasks of risk management to Risk Boss, free up valuable time and mental space to focus on strategy and growth.


Your New Partner in Trading

Risk Boss is more than just a tool. It is your partner in navigating the complexities of the market. Whether you are looking to refine your order placement, secure your trades more effectively, or maximise your profits through intelligent trailing stops and partial take profits, Risk Boss has got you covered.

Upgrade your trading experience today!

Discover the power of having a boss dedicated to managing your risk, so you can unleash your full trading potential.


Message me and Join the Risk Boss Community

Be part of an evolving trading revolution. With new features introduced based on user feedback, your voice has the power to shape the future of trading.

Get started with Risk Boss and transform the way you trade forever.

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Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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