Advanced Dashboard for Scalping and News Trading



Comprehensive Trading Dashboard for All Trader Skill Levels

Introducing an advanced trading dashboard designed to empower both novice and experienced traders alike.

This versatile platform boasts comprehensive features that simplify market analysis and execution, enabling you to track up to 30 trading pairs simultaneously within a single, intuitive interface.



"VIDEO GUIDE "https://youtu.be/2D2zlqVSm0I?si=wzQS8XDSL1tCyw5n

Key Features:

Universal Market Scanner: Identifies and utilizes any trading pair supported by your broker(s).

All-in-One Indicators: Eight built-in systems provide in-depth insights: Market Watch Detection: Pinpoints potential opportunities across various pairs. Price & Momentum Analysis: Identifies price fluctuations and trends from 1-minute to 1-month timeframes. Trend Signals & RSI: Detects higher-level directional trends and measures potential overbought/oversold conditions. Trade Execution Suite: Execute trades directly from the dashboard, setting stop-loss, lot size, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss parameters. Close all, partial, or individual trades with ease. Seamless Pair Navigation: Switch between 25 pairs and timeframes instantly with a single click. Real-time News Integration: Stay informed with upcoming news events categorized by impact (Red: High, Yellow: Medium). Market Session Display: Track current trading sessions (e. g., New York, Tokyo). Profit & Loss Panel: Monitor the performance of all your trading activities.



Designed for Simplicity and Efficiency:

This dashboard prioritizes user-friendliness, enabling you to effortlessly monitor numerous trading pairs, harness advanced trading systems, and gauge market sentiment through buy/sell pressure indicators.

Additional Benefits:

News Filters: Identify potential market volatility triggers across all currencies.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Analyze trends on 9 different timeframes for up to 30 chosen pairs.

Visual Overbought/Oversold Alerts: Spot extreme levels with color-coded indicators.

Backtested for High Performance: Handles up to 350+ trades simultaneously.

Customizable Interface: Adjust the overall UI with a simple one-color setting.

Comprehensive Support: Receive assistance whenever needed.

Unlock your trading potential with this innovative dashboard. Explore the accompanying video guide for a smooth setup and experience the future of informed trading.



Setting Tip For Currency Meter To Work/Read Correctly (These Two Steps are Required For Only Currency Meter):



- First Step: Add all 25 trading pairs you want to trade First on MARKET WATCH FIRST

- Second Step: Add the following trading pairs after the "FIRST STEP" and make sure all these pairs are added on the "MARKET WATCH LIST"



EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,

NZDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY











