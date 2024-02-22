Advanced Dashboard for Scalping and News Trading

1
  • Utilities
  • Lam Ho Dang
    Lam Ho Dang

    Lam Ho Dang

    1 (1)
    With over 13 years of experience as a dedicated trader and a passion for code, that want to bridge the gap between trading expertise and software development. Combining these strengths, I create innovative indicators, tools, and software tailored to enhance the trading journey.
    1 product
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5


Comprehensive Trading Dashboard for All Trader Skill Levels

Introducing an advanced trading dashboard designed to empower both novice and experienced traders alike.

This versatile platform boasts comprehensive features that simplify market analysis and execution, enabling you to track up to 30 trading pairs simultaneously within a single, intuitive interface.

"VIDEO GUIDE "https://youtu.be/2D2zlqVSm0I?si=wzQS8XDSL1tCyw5n

Key Features:

  • Universal Market Scanner: Identifies and utilizes any trading pair supported by your broker(s).
  • All-in-One Indicators: Eight built-in systems provide in-depth insights:
    • Market Watch Detection: Pinpoints potential opportunities across various pairs.
    • Price & Momentum Analysis: Identifies price fluctuations and trends from 1-minute to 1-month timeframes.
    • Trend Signals & RSI: Detects higher-level directional trends and measures potential overbought/oversold conditions.
    • Trade Execution Suite: Execute trades directly from the dashboard, setting stop-loss, lot size, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss parameters. Close all, partial, or individual trades with ease.
    • Seamless Pair Navigation: Switch between 25 pairs and timeframes instantly with a single click.
    • Real-time News Integration: Stay informed with upcoming news events categorized by impact (Red: High, Yellow: Medium).
    • Market Session Display: Track current trading sessions (e.g., New York, Tokyo).
    • Profit & Loss Panel: Monitor the performance of all your trading activities.

Designed for Simplicity and Efficiency:

This dashboard prioritizes user-friendliness, enabling you to effortlessly monitor numerous trading pairs, harness advanced trading systems, and gauge market sentiment through buy/sell pressure indicators.

Additional Benefits:

  • News Filters: Identify potential market volatility triggers across all currencies.
  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis: Analyze trends on 9 different timeframes for up to 30 chosen pairs.
  • Visual Overbought/Oversold Alerts: Spot extreme levels with color-coded indicators.
  • Backtested for High Performance: Handles up to 350+ trades simultaneously.
  • Customizable Interface: Adjust the overall UI with a simple one-color setting.
  • Comprehensive Support: Receive assistance whenever needed.

Unlock your trading potential with this innovative dashboard. Explore the accompanying video guide for a smooth setup and experience the future of informed trading.

Setting Tip For Currency Meter To Work/Read Correctly (These Two Steps are Required For Only Currency Meter):

- First Step:     Add all 25 trading pairs you want to trade First on MARKET WATCH FIRST 
- Second Step: Add the following trading pairs after the "FIRST STEP" and make sure all these pairs are added on the "MARKET WATCH LIST" 

EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,
NZDJPY,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY




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News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
The VIZUALIZER
Charles Harper
Utilities
THE [VIZUALIZER] is a MetaTrader (MT4) Script designed to visualize an account history. It will read the account statement and then will visualize the positions on chart in form of rectangles, showing the OpenTime, OpenPrice, CloseTime and ClosePrice. Generally, it has been developed to analyze the trading history, to observe how risky the particular positions were, allowing you to analyze the trading strategy from the account statement. It is working with standard MS Excel CSV files It is visua
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilities
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
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cam028
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cam028 2024.06.06 07:17 
 

doesnt work

Lam Ho Dang
227
Reply from developer Lam Ho Dang 2024.08.13 06:41
Sorry if there is any confusion but this item does work. There must have been some setup issues that we can assure assist with. Can you please message us of the issue and we can support with getting the setup correctly. Sorry for any confusion
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