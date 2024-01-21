Percent B Indicator

2

🌟 After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free.
If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! 👍🚀

See other my free tools as well here
_________________________________

📈 Bollinger %B Indicator for Enhanced Forex Trading Analysis

The Bollinger %B Indicator, expertly crafted in MQL4, is a dynamic 🚀 tool designed to revolutionize forex trading analysis. Leveraging the power of Bollinger Bands, it provides accurate and timely insights into market trends and potential trading opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Accurate Calculation 🔍: Utilizes the formula %B = (Current Price - Lower Band) / (Upper Band - Lower Band) for in-depth market analysis.
  • Market Insights 📊: Effectively identifies overbought (>1) and oversold (<0) conditions, offering early signals of potential market reversals.
  • Trend Analysis 📉📈: Determines the strength of market trends, with values around 0.5 indicating a balanced market scenario.
  • Divergence Detection ⚠️: Flags divergences between price movements and the %B value, a critical indicator of potential trend shifts.

Usage and Signal Interpretation:

  1. Setup 🛠️: Install the %B Indicator to your trading platform (Metatrader 4). Customize settings as needed to fit your trading strategy.
  2. Market Analysis 📡: Monitor the %B value in relation to your chosen currency pairs. Watch for values above 100 (overbought), below 0 (oversold), or around 50 (market balance).
  3. Signal Interpretation 🚦: Use overbought/oversold conditions as potential signals for market reversals. Confirm these signals with other technical indicators or market analysis for better accuracy.
  4. Trade Execution 💹: Execute trades based on the combination of %B Indicator signals and your overall market analysis. Always consider risk management strategies.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the %B Indicator is an invaluable addition to your toolkit 💼. It's designed to be user-friendly, providing clear, actionable data to inform your trading decisions.

For more information about the indicator, watch this informative video by John Bollinger.

Contact and Support 📞

For support or further information, please contact me at @amirghm on Telegram.

This tool is proudly brought to you by Wolfox Software Corp. (2020-2024) 🏢

Developed by Amir Hossein Ghasemi 🌟

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2024.05.24 18:51 
 

Al configurar 2 períodos el indicador no funciona. MT4 se bloquea.

Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
3701
Reply from developer Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi 2024.05.24 18:58
Hey Hector, thanks for your feedback
I will take a look at it and will back to you
Mehrdad ch
58
Mehrdad ch 2024.02.22 16:30 
 

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