Starco Assistance

Expert Starco Assistance is designed as a trading assistant and will perform the best performance and most accurate calculations for capital management for your trades.
Features of this expert:
Candle closing timer
The possibility of determining the placement of the profit limit
Ability to calculate volume based on fixed amount, percentage, fixed amount
The possibility of opening a trade in the form of market or limit or stop limit
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