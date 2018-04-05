EUR Morning Intraday Black Box MT5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of historical prices and output values of the CCI and ATR indicators to decide whether it is necessary to open position. This logic has been created as a result of the use of stochastic methods, it has been tested on history data and verified by the Monte Carlo method, which, of course, does not guarantee future results.

The EA is designed to trade EURUSD M15 during morning hours. Despite the fact that this condition is not mandatory, the trading logic assumes that there are no open positions at the release time of significant macroeconomic news such as Non-farm Payrolls.

Default settings presume that servers of chosen broker work in the widespread EET time zone. If it is necessary to set up trading in the UTC time zone, the user should deduct 3 (in Winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself, because the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviors of currency pairs during specific time periods.





Parameters