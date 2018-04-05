EUR Morning Intraday Black Box MT5

  • Experts
  • Alexander Gromov
    Alexander Gromov

    Alexander Gromov

    3 (2)
    Born in Russia and learned at College of Space Machinery in 2005. Since this time, I’ve worked at several top IT companies from Russia and studied machine learning, maths and data science methods under supervision of lecturers from MIPT (Moscow Institute for Physics and Technology). Since 2016 I
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 5.16
  • Activations: 5

This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of historical prices and output values of the CCI and ATR indicators to decide whether it is necessary to open position. This logic has been created as a result of the use of stochastic methods, it has been tested on history data and verified by the Monte Carlo method, which, of course, does not guarantee future results.

The EA is designed to trade EURUSD M15 during morning hours. Despite the fact that this condition is not mandatory, the trading logic assumes that there are no open positions at the release time of significant macroeconomic news such as Non-farm Payrolls.

Default settings presume that servers of chosen broker work in the widespread EET time zone. If it is necessary to set up trading in the UTC time zone, the user should deduct 3 (in Winter time) or 2 from the default time settings.

It is not recommended to change the trading range and the instrument itself, because the logic of the algorithm was created for specific behaviors of currency pairs during specific time periods.


Parameters

  • magic - magic number used by the EA to identify its orders
  • start_hour - hour for the EA to start trading
  • stop_hour - hour for the EA to stop trading, close all orders and positions
  • friday_close - use separate time to stop trading on Friday
  • friday_close_hour - time to stop trading on Friday
  • lot - volume of the opened positions
  • stop_loss - Stop Loss value for positions
  • bar_1 - number of the bar used in the trading logic
  • bar_2 - number of the bar used in the trading logic
  • ATR_period - ATR period
  • CCI_period - CCI period
  • CCI_norm - control value of the CCI indicator
  • volume_1 - number of the bar to check the trade volume, used in the trading logic
  • volume_2 - number of the bar to check the trade volume, used in the trading logic
  • volume_control - value to control the difference in volume between two bars, used in the trading logic
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