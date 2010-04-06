Top Flexible Trade Manager

What Can this indicator do for YOU!: 

Keeping it simple this year with a straightforward and highly flexible Trade Manager that can reduce your losses and preserve your capital and increase it overtime. Money Management is one of the key aspects of a successful traders career which is why this EA will serve you well. 


So, how does this EA function? Below is a PDF attachment with a very in depth explanation into the various functions accompanied with a Demo Video to show you;

  1. All functions working together to Secure profit

  2. Proof that the EA works as intended


MT5 Version will be available in (April 2024). 


USER MANUAL: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15U-f-4h-lZ2mE5pgw9oCxlmUUsa62vVO/view?usp=sharing 

Produits recommandés
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Utilitaires
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
GIA Calculate Order
Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
Utilitaires
Il vous aidera à maîtriser le risque de chaque opération de manière simple et rapide. Son interface innovante permet de calculer instantanément le nombre de lots et le rapport risque/rendement. Gardez vos opérations dans la fourchette de risque que vous souhaitez et évitez les mauvais moments dans votre métier. Fonction de ligne - Affiche la ligne d'ouverture, Stop Loss, Take Profit sur le graphique. Avec cette fonction, il est facile de connaître les caractéristiques principales et les plus
Account protector system
Issameddine Sebai
Utilitaires
Hello Trader, This EA let you manage your daily drawdown and profit. The EA close All market & pending orders  when your account reach a choosen level in daily drawdown and choosen level in profit. The level of the loss and the profit can be choosen by 3 ways;  - a pourcentage amount of your account - an amount in USD (profit and loss) - an equity target (minimum equity/maximum equity target)
Order Scheduler Price
Cassiano Ricardo De Neves Nicolosi
Utilitaires
SAY GOODBYE TO FOREX CALCULATORS! Risk management is everything. Order Scheduler is the ideal tool to signals channels followers or for those traders who had their own analisys and know exactly where to place their orders, stops and targets. Just type the Entry price, Stop Loss price and Target price, and this EA will schedule the order for you, calculating the Lot Size based on the Risk Percentual you choose for the order. If you decide to cancel the schedule, just set the MaxOrders input to z
Reorder
Ismail Mekki
Utilitaires
Reorder it is simple expert will help you when your order closed by TakeProfit to excute limit pending order  in the same order price and same stop loss and take profit, and if your order is closed by StopLoss execute the stop pending order in the same order price and same stop loss and take profit. - Open Limit order if the order closed by Takeprofit : true/false. - Open Stop order if the order closed by stoploss     : true/false. - Alert : true/false. - Support_Conatct :https://t.me/IsmailMek
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilitaires
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Envoyez des signaux entièrement personnalisables de MT4 à Discord et devenez un fournisseur de signaux ! Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT5  | Version Telegram Si vous voulez essayer une démo, veuillez consulter le guide de l'utilisateur. Le transmetteur de MT4 à Discord ne fonctionne PAS dans le teste
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
Automatically set stop loss and profit
Chaoping Huang
Utilitaires
自动设置止损止盈,参数是中文的,可以自动给订单补充上止损止盈(点数距离).可以一次只监控一个币种,也可以一次监控所有币种 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Order Trailing Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Trailing des ordres : obtenez le meilleur prix d'exécution à mesure que le marché évolue Les ordres en attente avec trailing vous permettront de maintenir la distance au prix d'entrée à la distance spécifiée. L'ordre se déplacera si le prix du marché s'éloigne de lui. Utilitaire multifonction : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil | Contactez-moi si vous avez des questions | Version MT5 Pour activer le Trailing des Ordres, vous devez définir les 4 paramètres principaux (sur le panneau) : 1.
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilitaires
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Chart Linking
Radu Draghiceanu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Are you a multipair / multitimeframe chartist ? If so, this tool is specially designed for you! Squeeze the most out of your charts! This tool allows you to quickly link your charts into groups, so that you can quickly change the symbol / timeframe of all the selected charts at once. No need for visual panels or anything to clutter your chart space anymore!  Sit back and take advantage of your keyboard when trading ! Use the Up / Down arrows to change the Symbol, and the Left / Right arrows to
HPS Trading Assistant
Xiongan Xu
Utilitaires
红盘手交易助手，该EA不会自动交易，属于辅助工具，参考4小时图表波动率参数，自动给订单设置止损和止盈，以及追踪止损。策略带有风控标准，如下<1K为50 >1K<1W为100, >1W<5W为500, >5W<10W为1000, >10<20为2000。最大的特色是资金管理和风控功能。显示信号为5日平滑均线方向，布林线中轨平仓功能，开仓警报提醒功能，手数资金恢复功能，该EA可以在历史数据测试时下单，所以它相当于复盘工具。注意EA会修改所不带止损和止盈品种的定单，并执行风控标准。EA参数经过实盘反复验证和优化，可以直接使用默认参数。        参数与功能: FixBuy_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有多单的止盈价； FixSell_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有空单的止盈价； 一比一恢复资金 默认不启用，启用盈利按固定亏损金额数字平仓； Boll_close_order 默认不启用，启用后价格遇到布林线（周期30）中轨平仓； Lots 设置固定手数，开启UseMM后无效； UseMM 默认启用资金管理； 风险系数 启用； ATR止损基数 默认按4小时
Break Even and Trailing Stop EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilitaires
This is a dual function EA.  It offers both trailing stop and breakeven-plus(BE+) functions. Click " https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137383 " for the MT5 version of the same EA. To use the breakeven function of the EA, type in the number 3, under BlockID in inputs, when initializing the EA. To use the trailing stop, type in 2. You cannot use both functions on the same chart. BEPoffsetPips: Leave it at 0, to use as breakeven. Type in a value in pips, to use as a breakeven plus. INPUT PARAM
Easy Trade Panel
Kritchavatchara Datchkanakorn
Utilitaires
EasyTrade is a dashboard that make trading easier. EasyTrade can help you to calculate and send command. EasyTrade have 3 tabs. Tab 1 Display data about information and orders in the current symbol Show all order Profit/Loss. Show all buy order Profit/Loss. Show all sell order Profit/Loss. Show average price of all opened order(buy and sell). Show average price of all buy order. Show average price of all sell order. Show total lot buy order. Show total lot sell order. Show total order buy. Show
CosyTrader
Chung Hsin Shih
Utilitaires
Fonctionnalités Principales Calcul Automatique de la Taille de Position :   Détermine automatiquement la taille du lot en fonction de la distance du stop-loss et du montant du risque basé sur le ticket. Entrée Automatique sur Retracement de Fibonacci :   Suit les vagues du marché et entre dans les transactions lors des retracements à des niveaux de retracement spécifiés. Exécution du Stop-Loss au Cours de Clôture sur Plusieurs Intervalles de Temps :   Exécute les stop-losses en fonction de la c
Pips Counter with Alerts
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Informer pour calculer les résultats des trades ouverts Découvrez mon  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Le panneau d'information regroupe les ordres ouverts en 2 catégories: Achats Ventes Pour chaque catégorie, le symbole et le nombre actuel de pips sont affichés. Le résultat total pour tous les trades ouverts est affiché ci-dessous. Les notifications peuvent être activées ou désactivées en cliquant simplement sur le bouto
SyncGraph Plus MT4
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
Utilitaires
Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label). To synchronize indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label). A box with the chosen color (Label) and identification A
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
High Tools MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
Utilitaires
A versatile tool for: " viewing trading records ", " trading management ", " risk management" and "calculator " For $ 30, get 3 versatile tools.   Each tool is only $ 10.  With just one purchase, use several commonly used tools for a trader. In the first section, view your trading history in detail for each trade, In the second part, perform and manage all types of transactions with accurate and convenient profit and loss limits, And in the last part, use a professional and complete calculator.
VPS Monitor MT4
Taiwo Okunbanjo
Utilitaires
VPS-Monitor MT4 is a utility that keeps a trader abreast of situation or condition of the Trading Platform while the Trader is away. It lets you know that your Trading Platform is up and running by sending notifications at desired interval of time. Strictly, it can do three things about your Trading Terminal on the VPS, namely; it sends information about the - State of Activeness, - Trade Transaction and - Connection Status of the Trading Terminal. VPS-Monitor's Features - Send Alert & Push No
RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot
Rahele Rastaghi
Utilitaires
RF Trailing MT4 trading assistant robot The Risk Free Trailing Stop expert is one of the experts designed by the active intelligence programming team, which is designed using the experience and skill of many years in financial markets programming of this expert. This expert is designed for the Metatrader 4 platform and has many attractive features that have a very positive effect on your trading process. Profit and loss limit management is one of the most effective factors in the success of a t
Hotkeys For Pending Orders
Sergey Oleinik
Utilitaires
The utility is designed for placing pending orders Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit with predefined values for each type of orders, number 0 ... 15, distance from current price, Lot, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Magic. Expose and delete by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Key "A" sends a request for placing orders Buy Stop. Ke
FREE
EZT ChartChanger
Tibor Rituper
Utilitaires
ChartChanger est un excellent outil utilitaire pour réduire le nombre de cartes ouvertes sur votre terminal. Il comporte trois sections : symboles, délais et modèles. Vous n’avez besoin que d’un seul graphique pour être ouvert et vous pouvez toujours en faire défiler plusieurs. Symboles : en appuyant simplement sur un bouton, vous pouvez passer d'un symbole à un autre et vos indicateurs appliqués resteront sur le graphique suivant. Pour les symboles, il existe un mode de détection automatique, o
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilitaires
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions wi
Drawdown Partial Closure
Jerome Thierry Francois Delobel
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor de Clôture Partielle en Cas de Drawdown Description : L'Expert Advisor de Clôture Partielle en Cas de Drawdown est un outil conçu pour MetaTrader 4 qui aide les traders à gérer leurs positions pendant les périodes de drawdown. Il surveille en temps réel le drawdown du compte de trading et ferme automatiquement une partie des positions perdantes lorsque le drawdown dépasse un seuil spécifié. Cela permet aux traders de limiter les pertes pendant les conditions de marché défavorabl
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Utilitaires
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
Forex Unlimited Position Manager MT4
Joey Van Der Loos
Utilitaires
Découvrez l’Outil Forex Unlimited – Votre Gestionnaire de Position Ultime pour MT4 ou MT5 Êtes-vous prêt à passer au niveau supérieur dans votre trading ? Avec notre outil Forex Unlimited, vous n'aurez plus à calculer manuellement vos risques ni à douter de l'allocation de votre capital. Nous avons développé un gestionnaire de positions avancé et facile à utiliser, disponible en   deux versions : une pour   MetaTrader 4   et une pour   MetaTrader 5 . Assurez-vous de sélectionner la version corre
ZeroEntryOrder Plug in
Sergio D. Rocha
4 (1)
Utilitaires
This is a technical indicator that works as a plug-in for "Control adora" - the Expert Advisor that helps you to calculate, place and control positions on the chart. When run on a chart with Control adora EA, this plug-in allows setting entry levels that send orders at contact, while you have StopCloseOnly (OCO in Comments) = 1 settled in Control adora (meaning that without this, the indicator will send the order only when the price Close crosses the arrow level). This indicator only works if yo
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis