Top Flexible Trade Manager

What Can this indicator do for YOU!:

Keeping it simple this year with a straightforward and highly flexible Trade Manager that can reduce your losses and preserve your capital and increase it overtime. Money Management is one of the key aspects of a successful traders career which is why this EA will serve you well.

So, how does this EA function? Below is a PDF attachment with a very in depth explanation into the various functions accompanied with a Demo Video to show you;

All functions working together to Secure profit Proof that the EA works as intended

MT5 Version will be available in (April 2024).

USER MANUAL: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15U-f-4h-lZ2mE5pgw9oCxlmUUsa62vVO/view?usp=sharing