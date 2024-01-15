TitanIchimoku

TitanIchimoku

The Expert Advisor has been developed for USDJPY H1 based on Ichimoku, MACD, Daily High/Low and pending orders. It has been backtested on over 20-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized.

Check my other products. They work well in combination with in UlcerTrend.

There is no need in using a large account. I recommend trading from 200 USD with 0.01 lots.


Monte Carlo Testing

– 1000 simulations

– Randomize tick data with 30% probability and max price change ATR 10% up / down

– Randomize spread from 0 to 3

– Randomize strategy parameters with 20% probability and max change 10%


Test Workflow

– IS/OOS testing, dividing the testing period into 10 parts.

– Testing on a different time frame (30M).

– Recency testing.

– Monte Carlo simulation.


Features

– Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Trailing Stop)

– Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used

– No martingale, no grid

– No excessive consumption of CPU resources

– The long-term timeframe is H1 

– User-friendly settings

– All settings optimized

 

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

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