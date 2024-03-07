Numero Uno Expert Advisor MT5

Presenting NUMERO UNO Expert Advisor for MT5 that will revolutionize the way you trade the worlds most traded currency pair EURUSD. The EA effectively harnesses the lowest spread benefit of the instrument, to its advantage. EA is build on MQL5 platform.



The Strategy : The EA automatically takes the most refined low risk trades, based on Data Analysis combined with Deep Machine Learning Algorithm. Trade with lightning speeds with efficient Risk Management which is not possible by a human manually.

Only 20 copies will be available for SALE strictly.



NUMERO UNO Expert Advisor initially splits a single trade into 4 positions automatically and closes all positions when a predefined target is achieved for that trade. In case the trade goes against our expectations, our proprietory STRM (Smart Trade Recovery Mechanism) kicks in and the EA opens max additional 12 positions at crucial price reversal levels. This mechanism ensures efficient Risk Management and better price discovery for the trade. It also turns losing position into a potentially profitable trade Thus the EA incorporates a very high level of adaptability in challenging and diverse market conditions.

The Design Language:

NUMERO UNO EA is specially designed keeping long term investors in mind. Safety of Capital is given a very high priority. The EA may not open trades daily, but the power of compounding over a long period will reap huge benefits.

A very Simple and Intuitive display panel shows the most relevant information only. No animations or hi-fi graphics is used to slow down the system.

Can work with Other EAs? Yes (But you need to manage the capital effectively for multiple EAs). Rather recommend to open a separate account.

Recommendations:

Currency Pair : EURUSD. (Though it is compatible with other Currency pairs also, but specially curated for EURUSD).

TimeFrame : H1

Minimum Deposit : 1000 USD or 1000Cent.

Leverage: 1:500

Account Type: Classic, Pro, Hedge (Any account type having low spreads)

Brokers: IC Markets, Exness or Any top rated Global Broker.

Use VPS (Virtual Private Server) to keep the EA Live 24x7.

Very Easy to install. Default settings works out of the box. No Changes required.

You can find backtest results in screenshots section.

NOTES :

Please send a private message after purchase for any assistance.

As the robot does extensive analysis before initiating every trade, the testing process will be slower. Please have patience.





Disclaimer: Past Performance does not guarantee future profitability as markets are subject to global events.



