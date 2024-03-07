Numero Uno Expert Advisor MT5

Presenting NUMERO UNO Expert Advisor for MT5 that will revolutionize the way you trade the worlds most traded currency pair EURUSD. The EA effectively harnesses the lowest spread benefit of the instrument, to its advantage. EA is build on MQL5 platform.

The Strategy : The EA automatically takes the most refined low risk trades, based on Data Analysis combined with Deep Machine Learning Algorithm. Trade with lightning speeds with efficient Risk Management which is not possible by a human manually. 

Only 20 copies will be available for SALE strictly.

NUMERO UNO Expert Advisor initially splits a single trade into 4 positions automatically and closes all positions when a predefined target is achieved for that trade. In case the trade goes against our expectations, our proprietory STRM (Smart Trade Recovery Mechanism) kicks in and the EA opens max additional 12 positions at crucial price reversal levels. This mechanism ensures efficient Risk Management and better price discovery for the trade. It also turns losing position into a potentially profitable trade Thus the EA incorporates a very high level of adaptability in challenging and diverse market conditions.

The Design Language:

NUMERO UNO EA is specially designed keeping long term investors in mind. Safety of Capital is given a very high priority. The EA may not open trades daily, but the power of compounding over a long period will reap huge benefits.  

A very Simple and Intuitive display panel shows the most relevant information only. No animations or hi-fi graphics is used to slow down the system.

Can work with Other EAs?  Yes (But you need to manage the capital effectively for multiple EAs). Rather recommend to open a separate account.

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair : EURUSD. (Though it is compatible with other Currency pairs also, but specially curated for EURUSD).
  • TimeFrame : H1
  • Minimum Deposit : 1000 USD or 1000Cent.
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account Type: Classic, Pro, Hedge (Any account type having low spreads)
  • Brokers: IC Markets, Exness or Any top rated Global Broker.
  • Use VPS (Virtual Private Server) to keep the EA Live 24x7.
  • Very Easy to install. Default settings works out of the box. No Changes required.
  • You can find backtest results in screenshots section.

 

  NOTES :

  • Please send a private message after purchase for any assistance. 
  • As the robot does extensive analysis before initiating every trade, the testing process will be slower. Please have patience.

Disclaimer: Past Performance does not guarantee future profitability as markets are subject to global events.


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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Eduard Migranov
196
Eduard Migranov 2024.10.14 11:33 
 

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Smita Naik
225
Reply from developer Smita Naik 2024.10.14 13:04
Thanks for the feedback.
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