Aurus Gold Sniper MT5

Aurus Gold Sniper MT5

Aurus Gold Sniper MT5 is an MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), designed with one priority: trade selectivity and risk discipline. It is a price-action execution engine that avoids random single-pattern entries and trades only when multiple conditions align.

Product video

YouTube: Watch the overview and explanation

Principle of operation (simple and objective)

  • Multi-layer analysis: the EA detects price-action signals in three layers: Formation, Structure and Context.
  • Composite validation: signals are combined into a market signature. A trade is allowed only if that signature matches an approved composite setup.
  • Score filter: each approved setup has a strength score. If the score is below the minimum threshold, the EA does not trade.
  • Closed-candle logic: decisions are made on a new bar (candle close) to reduce noise and false triggers.
  • Rule-based execution: SL/TP are computed from a recent price channel with an additional buffer for Gold volatility.

Operating modes (built-in presets)

Select one mode from the input dropdown. Each mode automatically adjusts internal filters and risk behavior to match a different profile:

  • Prop Firm — more restrictive profile
  • Balanced — balanced profile
  • Aggressive — higher activity / higher aggressiveness
  • Max Power — maximum aggressiveness (advanced use)

Quant research foundation and testing

This EA was built from a quantitative research workflow: pattern combinations were evaluated and curated as a library of approved composite setups. The project includes 5 years of MT5 Strategy Tester backtests (in-sample) and additional tests outside the research range (out-of-sample) to reduce curve-fitting bias.

Demo version (Strategy Tester only)

A demo build is provided so you can validate behavior before purchasing. The demo runs in MT5 Strategy Tester only and is intended for backtesting the four modes using your broker’s historical data and spread conditions. Results may vary depending on broker data, spread and execution settings. Important: This strategy was developed based on Tickmill's conditions. To maintain greater consistency between testing and execution, we recommend trading with the same broker. Other brokers may offer different performance.

Risk control (Prop Firm-ready logic)

  • Prop Firm Mode (optional): daily and total loss limits, with automatic blocking when limits are hit.
  • Risk-based lot sizing: lot size is calculated using the real SL distance (fixed lot optional).
  • Auto-cap risk: when in Prop Firm Mode, the EA can reduce effective risk as the remaining daily/total budget decreases.

Smart Gate (score-based conflict control)

If a contrary position exists, Smart Gate compares strength (Score) and prevents lower-quality conflicts. This keeps execution consistent and avoids unnecessary opposite exposure.

Setup & support (included)

Buyers receive 7 days of onboarding support for installation and configuration (VPS/broker checklist and parameter guidance). Support is provided via MQL5 Messages. This is technical product support only and does not include investment advice or trade signals.

Recommended environment

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Account type: Hedging required
  • VPS: recommended for stable execution
  • Trading hours: use the built-in time filter to avoid unfavorable sessions/spreads

What this EA is (and is not)

  • It is: a selective, rules-based price action EA with curated composite entries and risk controls.
  • It is not: a martingale, grid/averaging system, arbitrage tool, or news trader.

Input parameters (overview)

  • Prop Firm: Prop Firm Mode, Initial Capital, Daily/Total Loss Limits, Safety Margins
  • General: Channel Bars, Channel Expansion, Stop Buffer
  • Risk: Risk Percent or Fixed Lot, Min/Max Lot, Max Positions
  • Quality: Minimum Score, Minimum Components, Smart Gate
  • Time filter: Start/End Hour, Friday filter
  • Protection (non-Prop Firm): optional Global Stop (daily or permanent)

Risk disclosure: trading involves risk and may result in loss. Backtests and historical results are informational and do not guarantee future performance.

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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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