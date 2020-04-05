Aurus Gold Sniper MT5

Aurus Gold Sniper MT5 is an MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), designed with one priority: trade selectivity and risk discipline. It is a price-action execution engine that avoids random single-pattern entries and trades only when multiple conditions align.

Product video

YouTube: Watch the overview and explanation

Principle of operation (simple and objective)

Multi-layer analysis: the EA detects price-action signals in three layers: Formation, Structure and Context.

the EA detects price-action signals in three layers: Formation, Structure and Context. Composite validation: signals are combined into a market signature. A trade is allowed only if that signature matches an approved composite setup .

signals are combined into a market signature. A trade is allowed only if that signature matches an . Score filter: each approved setup has a strength score. If the score is below the minimum threshold, the EA does not trade.

each approved setup has a strength score. If the score is below the minimum threshold, the EA does not trade. Closed-candle logic: decisions are made on a new bar (candle close) to reduce noise and false triggers.

decisions are made on a new bar (candle close) to reduce noise and false triggers. Rule-based execution: SL/TP are computed from a recent price channel with an additional buffer for Gold volatility.

Operating modes (built-in presets)

Select one mode from the input dropdown. Each mode automatically adjusts internal filters and risk behavior to match a different profile:

Prop Firm — more restrictive profile

— more restrictive profile Balanced — balanced profile

— balanced profile Aggressive — higher activity / higher aggressiveness

— higher activity / higher aggressiveness Max Power — maximum aggressiveness (advanced use)

Quant research foundation and testing

This EA was built from a quantitative research workflow: pattern combinations were evaluated and curated as a library of approved composite setups. The project includes 5 years of MT5 Strategy Tester backtests (in-sample) and additional tests outside the research range (out-of-sample) to reduce curve-fitting bias.

Demo version (Strategy Tester only)

A demo build is provided so you can validate behavior before purchasing. The demo runs in MT5 Strategy Tester only and is intended for backtesting the four modes using your broker’s historical data and spread conditions. Results may vary depending on broker data, spread and execution settings. Important: This strategy was developed based on Tickmill's conditions. To maintain greater consistency between testing and execution, we recommend trading with the same broker. Other brokers may offer different performance.

Risk control (Prop Firm-ready logic)

Prop Firm Mode (optional): daily and total loss limits, with automatic blocking when limits are hit.

daily and total loss limits, with automatic blocking when limits are hit. Risk-based lot sizing: lot size is calculated using the real SL distance (fixed lot optional).

lot size is calculated using the real SL distance (fixed lot optional). Auto-cap risk: when in Prop Firm Mode, the EA can reduce effective risk as the remaining daily/total budget decreases.

Smart Gate (score-based conflict control)

If a contrary position exists, Smart Gate compares strength (Score) and prevents lower-quality conflicts. This keeps execution consistent and avoids unnecessary opposite exposure.

Setup & support (included)

Buyers receive 7 days of onboarding support for installation and configuration (VPS/broker checklist and parameter guidance). Support is provided via MQL5 Messages. This is technical product support only and does not include investment advice or trade signals.

Recommended environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Recommended timeframe: H1

Account type: Hedging required

VPS: recommended for stable execution

recommended for stable execution Trading hours: use the built-in time filter to avoid unfavorable sessions/spreads

What this EA is (and is not)

It is: a selective, rules-based price action EA with curated composite entries and risk controls.

a selective, rules-based price action EA with curated composite entries and risk controls. It is not: a martingale, grid/averaging system, arbitrage tool, or news trader.

Input parameters (overview)

Prop Firm: Prop Firm Mode, Initial Capital, Daily/Total Loss Limits, Safety Margins

Prop Firm Mode, Initial Capital, Daily/Total Loss Limits, Safety Margins General: Channel Bars, Channel Expansion, Stop Buffer

Channel Bars, Channel Expansion, Stop Buffer Risk: Risk Percent or Fixed Lot, Min/Max Lot, Max Positions

Risk Percent or Fixed Lot, Min/Max Lot, Max Positions Quality: Minimum Score, Minimum Components, Smart Gate

Minimum Score, Minimum Components, Smart Gate Time filter: Start/End Hour, Friday filter

Start/End Hour, Friday filter Protection (non-Prop Firm): optional Global Stop (daily or permanent)

Risk disclosure: trading involves risk and may result in loss. Backtests and historical results are informational and do not guarantee future performance.