Gold Eternal MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 24 March 2024
- Activations: 5
Gold ETERNAL utilizes deep learning technology to analyze market behaviors and employs advanced algorithms to track market trends effectively. We have optimized this EA for several years persistently so that Gold Eternal has amazing and convincing profitability based on complicated input settings. Please reach out to our team to ask for the appropriate input-setting values. We look forward to your testing and use!
Recommendations:
Currency pair: XAU/USD
Minimum deposit: $10000
Account type: Any
Use VPS to keep EA running 24/7 (highly recommended)
Weixin ID: gold_eternal