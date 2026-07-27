Range Brain Ai V5 Strategy Optimization Guide

CCI Momentum Classifier (Continuation + Failed-Breakout Fade)

This guide gives you some recommended settings for Start / Step / End values to type into the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester optimizer for every tunable input, plus the order to optimize them in and how to tell a real edge from a curve-fit.

IMPORTANT: Please adjust your trading symbols sl and tp by their point size. The system is optimized for US30 by default. DO NOT BACKTEST WITH THE PANEL ON - It will slow the backtest down substantially.

HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS (so the settings make sense)

Range Brain AI trades range breakouts BOTH ways, decided by a CCI momentum classifier at the moment each breakout happens:

Builds a price range during a session window you choose.

When price closes beyond the range, the EA checks CCI's direction right then: still moving further the same way as the break means momentum is genuinely building, so it trades the breakout as a CONTINUATION, immediately, at market.

CCI already turning back means the breakout looks like it's failing, so the EA arms a FADE in the opposite direction instead, and waits for CCI to reach an extreme and cross back, confirmed by a deterministic neural net (perceptron), before entering at market.

Each side re-arms independently. A fade stays armed and can fire again on the next fresh CCI extreme-and-cross-back, with no requirement that price return inside the range first. A continuation trade locks out further attempts until price closes back at/past the boundary it broke - only then does the next breakout get classified fresh.

UseMomentumClassifier = false runs the EA in pure fade-only mode (every breakout arms a fade, exactly like earlier versions), useful as a baseline to compare the classifier against.

Two things to remember:

This is a range-breakout tool that needs a REAL consolidation range to classify from. Pick instruments/sessions that actually range during your chosen window - a session window too short to form a meaningful range (e.g. one bar) starves the classifier of a real momentum read and skews results toward one side. The neural net is DETERMINISTIC (no random numbers): same data + settings = same result every time, so the backtest reproduces live.

IMPORTANT: WHAT "POINTS" MEANS

All *Points inputs (StopLossPoints, TakeProfitPoints, etc.) are in POINTS, not pips.

5-digit FX (e.g. EURUSD 1.23456): 10 points = 1 pip. So StopLossPoints 150 = 15 pips.

Indices / metals / crypto: 1 point = the last price digit; typical moves are much larger, so scale the ranges below up accordingly.

Set the point ranges to your instrument's normal bar size, not blindly.

STRATEGY TESTER SETUP

Data: real tick data with real spreads (Dukascopy / Quant Data Manager). Garbage data = garbage results.

Modelling: "Every tick based on real ticks".

Period: 2+ years. Hold back the most recent ~25-30% for out-of-sample validation (or use MT5 Forward = 1/4).

Criterion: "Balance + max Profit Factor" or a Custom/Recovery criterion.

Optimization: "Fast (genetic)" once the grid gets large.

NOTE: in the tables below, a BOOL is optimized as Start 0, Step 1, End 1 (tests both false and true). Tick its checkbox in the optimizer.





THE OPTIMIZATION TABLES (Start / Step / End)







Type these into the optimizer's Start/Step/Stop columns. Don't optimize every group at once - follow the PHASES section after the tables (as a recommendation). Ranges assume 5-digit FX; scale your *Points for other instruments.

GROUP A: CORE EDGE (optimize these first)

Input Start Step End Notes RangeStartHour 6 1 16 broker server time RangeStartMinute 0 30 30 on-the-hour vs half-hour RangeEndHour 8 1 18 must be after start RangeEndMinute 0 15 45 on-the-hour/quarter increments, incl. default 45 CCIPeriod 10 4 34 14/18/22/26/30/34... CCIOverbought 100 25 200 fade trigger (up-breaks) CCIOversold -200 25 -100 keep symmetric with above StopLossPoints 250 250 1500 the "break resumed" stop TakeProfitPoints 250 250 3000 the reversion target MaxTradesPerDay 1 1 4 0 input = unlimited (don't optimize 0 here)

(MaxPositions default is 1. Both re-arm paths respect it as a hard cap regardless of how many times they'd otherwise fire - raise it only if you deliberately want more than one open position at a time.)

GROUP B: MOMENTUM CLASSIFIER

Input Start Step End Notes UseMomentumClassifier 0 1 1 bool: fade-only vs classifier on

(Compare UseMomentumClassifier=true against a locked Group A run with it forced false - that false run is your fade-only baseline from earlier versions. Keep the classifier only if it clearly improves the result over that baseline.)

GROUP C: PERCEPTRON (leave default unless clearly better)

Input Start Step End Notes Coefficient 0.05 0.05 0.20 activation scaling LearningRate 0.05 0.05 0.35 backprop step BuyTargetOutput 0.30 0.30 1.50 NN Buy Target SellTargetOutput -0.40 0.10 -0.20 NN Sell Target

(This net is a confirmer for the fade side only - it does not affect continuation entries. Over-tuning it is a classic curve-fit. Optimize only with a tiny grid, and prefer the defaults 0.1 / 0.3 / 1.5 / -0.3 when results are close.)

GROUP D: TRADE MANAGEMENT (optional add-ons, off by default)

Input Start Step End Notes StopMoveToBE 0 1 1 bool: break-even move BreakEvenTriggerPoints 50 50 300 only if StopMoveToBE on AddBreakEventPoints 0 5 20 UsePartialClose 0 1 1 bool: partial close PartialTriggerPoints 100 50 400 only if UsePartialClose on ClosedVolume 25 25 75 percent to close UseTrailingStop 0 1 1 bool: trailing stop TrailingStart 150 50 500 only if UseTrailingStop on TrailingDistance 50 50 300 UseCloseTime 0 1 1 bool: time-based exit CloseHour 16 1 23 only if UseCloseTime on

(CloseMinute: leave 0.)

SET, DON'T OPTIMIZE (choose to taste; they scale results, not edge)

MoneyManagement: pick ONE (MM_FIXED_RISK recommended). Not optimized.

RiskPercent: your risk per trade (e.g. 0.5 - 1.0). Scales P&L, not the edge - set it, don't optimize it.

FixedLots: only used if MoneyManagement = MM_FIXED_LOT.

DecreaseFactor: leave default.

MaxSpreadPoints: reject entry if spread exceeds this (points; 0 = disabled). Set per symbol/broker, don't sweep.

DO NOT TOUCH (visual / identity)

MagicNumber, DashboardX/Y, ShowDashboard, all color inputs, all Show*/Enable* visual toggles, PulseSpeed, ArrowSize, the Tokyo/London/NY text examples.

PHASES (the ORDER to optimize - don't do all groups at once)

Optimizing every group together explodes the search space and curve-fits. Lock each phase's winner before the next.

PHASE 1 - CORE EDGE (Group A only) Optimize the range window + CCI + SL/TP together with UseMomentumClassifier forced false (fade-only baseline). Keep Groups C/D at defaults (all bools off). This finds where the real edge lives. Lock the winning Group A values.

PHASE 2 - MOMENTUM CLASSIFIER (Group B) With Group A locked, flip UseMomentumClassifier to true and compare against your Phase 1 (fade-only) result. Keep it only if it genuinely improves the result - it's meant to add continuation trades on top of the fade edge, not replace it.

PHASE 3 - TRADE MANAGEMENT (Group D, optional) With A+B locked, test one management feature at a time (BE, then partial, then trailing). Add a feature only if it clearly helps. Most clean systems do fine with none of these - don't force it.

PHASE 4 - PERCEPTRON (Group C, optional, light) Only if you want the last few percent on the fade side. Tiny grid, prefer defaults.

After each phase: pick from a STABLE CLUSTER (see below), then re-run a single backtest with the locked values to confirm.

READING RESULTS - CHOOSING A WINNER

Don't sort by Net Profit alone. Look at:

Profit Factor > 1.2 (>1.5 strong)

Recovery Factor (net profit / max DD) - rewards smooth equity

Max Drawdown % - can you stomach it live?

Trade count - 100+ over the test is ideal; <30 is noise

Win rate WITH avg win/loss - 40% win + big winners can be great

THE CLUSTER TEST (most important): In the optimization results, the best settings should be SURROUNDED by other good settings. If your #1 row's neighbors are losers, it's a curve-fit - discard it and pick from a broad plateau of good results. A slightly-lower but robust setting beats a fragile peak.

OUT-OF-SAMPLE VALIDATION (the step that saves money)

Optimize on the older data (e.g. 2022-2023). Take the chosen winner UNCHANGED and run it as a single backtest on the held-out recent data (e.g. 2024-now). If it stays profitable with similar character, it's a real edge. If it collapses, it was curve-fit - go back and pick a broader, coarser setting. MT5 Forward mode (1/4) automates this.

PER-SYMBOL / PER-TIMEFRAME + GOING LIVE

Repeat Phases 1-2 separately for EACH symbol and timeframe. There is no universal setting - that's correct for a range-breakout tool.

Favor instruments/sessions that form a real consolidation range; lower TF = more trades + more noise, and a range that's too short (too few bars) starves the classifier of a meaningful CCI read.

Confirm your broker's server time matches your range window.

Because the EA is deterministic, the validated backtest is an honest preview of live. Demo-confirm, then scale up.

No martingale / grid / averaging. Hedges positions at your discretion. Risk is fixed by your SL and money-management settings. Keep it that way.

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