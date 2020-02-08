Range Brain Ai
- Experts
- Bosco Antonio Vega
- Version: 3.1
- Mise à jour: 11 août 2025
- Activations: 10
🧠 Range Brain AI - Professional Neural Network Trading System
Revolutionary AI-Powered Range Breakout Expert Advisor
Transform your trading with the most advanced neural network-powered range breakout system available on MQL5. Range Brain AI combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with professional-grade risk management to deliver consistent, automated trading performance.
What's New in This Version
Professional AI-Powered Panel
- Real-time Neural Network Visualization - Watch AI decision-making in action
- Dynamic Color-Coded Interface - Instant visual feedback on market conditions
- Comprehensive Account Monitoring - Balance, equity, margin tracking with change indicators
- AI Sentiment Display - See exactly what the neural network is thinking
- Risk Management Dashboard - Complete oversight of position sizing and protection
Enhanced Time Management
- Improved Time Library Integration - More reliable session detection
- Better Range Establishment - More accurate high/low detection during range periods
- Optimized Performance - Reduced CPU usage with smart update scheduling
Advanced AI Rectangle Visualization
- Neural Network Color Mapping - Rectangle changes color based on AI sentiment
- Real-time Sentiment Updates - Visual feedback on bullish/bearish signals
- Configurable Color Schemes - Customize colors for different AI states
Core Features
Neural Network Intelligence
- Advanced RSI Analysis - Multi-timeframe pattern recognition
- Adaptive Learning Algorithm - Continuously improves from market data
- Moving Average Enhancement - Additional trend filtering for higher accuracy
- Configurable Signal Thresholds - Fine-tune sensitivity to market conditions
Professional Range Detection
- Precision Range Establishment - Accurately identifies consolidation periods
- Dynamic Range Visualization - Real-time range boundaries with pulsing effects
- Breakout Confirmation - AI-validated signals before trade execution
- Multiple Session Support - Tokyo, London, New York sessions
Advanced Risk Management
- 4 Position Sizing Methods:
- Fixed Lot Size
- Fixed Risk Percentage
- Fixed Margin Percentage
- Size Optimized (Anti-Martingale)
- Dynamic Stop Loss Calculation - Based on range size or fixed points
- Intelligent Take Profit - Risk-reward ratio optimization
- Breakeven Management - Automatic stop loss adjustment
- Partial Position Closing - Lock in profits while maintaining exposure
- Trailing Stop System - Dynamic profit protection
Professional Visualization
- AI-Powered Range Rectangle - Changes color based on neural network output
- Signal Arrows - Clear entry point identification
- Customizable Colors - Match your chart theme
- Pulsing Range Lines - Animated range boundaries for better visibility
- Professional Panel Interface - Complete trading dashboard
How It Works
- Range Detection: EA identifies consolidation periods during specified session hours
- AI Analysis: Neural network analyzes RSI patterns and moving average trends
- Signal Generation: AI confirms breakout signals with configurable thresholds
- Trade Execution: Automated position opening with calculated risk parameters
- Position Management: Advanced stop loss, take profit, and trailing systems
- Visual Feedback: Real-time panel updates and color-coded market sentiment
Key Advantages
Smart Technology
- Adaptive Neural Network - Learns from market behavior
- Multi-Indicator Fusion - RSI + Moving Averages for enhanced accuracy
- Professional Time Management - Reliable session detection
- Optimized Performance - Efficient code for minimal CPU usage
Professional Risk Control
- Multiple Money Management Options - Choose your preferred sizing method
- Advanced Position Protection - Breakeven, partial close, trailing stops
- Market Compliance - Comprehensive margin and symbol checks
- Error Handling - Robust trade execution with fallback mechanisms
User Experience
- Professional Interface - Clean, informative panel design
- Visual Market Feedback - AI sentiment through color coding
- Comprehensive Monitoring - Real-time account and trade statistics
- Easy Configuration - Intuitive input parameters
Perfect For
- Professional Traders seeking automated neural network analysis
- Range Breakout Specialists wanting AI-enhanced signal validation
- Risk-Conscious Traders requiring advanced position management
- Visual Traders who prefer comprehensive dashboard interfaces
- Session Traders focusing on specific market hours
Quick Setup
- Configure Session Times - Set your preferred range establishment hours
- Adjust Neural Network - Set learning rate and signal thresholds
- Choose Risk Management - Select position sizing method and risk percentage
- Customize Visualization - Set colors and enable desired visual features
- Start Trading - Let the AI analyze and execute trades automatically
Pro Tips
- Start with 1% risk and increase gradually as you gain confidence
- Use Tokyo session (00:00-08:00) for trending pairs like JPY crosses
- Enable breakeven management for conservative risk control
- Watch the neural network panel to understand AI decision-making
- The AI rectangle color provides instant market sentiment feedback
Transform your trading with professional-grade artificial intelligence. Range Brain AI doesn't just trade ranges - it thinks about them.
System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Minimum 4GB RAM for neural network processing
- Stable internet connection
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation