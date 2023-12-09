Yesterday today high low
- Indicators
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Sivaramakrishnan ThavasiHi,
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https://icmarkets.com/?camp=79567
- Version: 1.0
This indicator will show yesterday and today high low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out.
Previous day low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out
Previous day high- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out
The previous day high low breakout strategy refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short. The main idea is to identify the trend in its most juicy state followed by a trending move.
Good Indicator. Thanks for sharing