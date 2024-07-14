Close all orders if floating is this much

you can plan you exit in terms of money/floating with this tool

Once the negative or positive floating value reached this tool will close all opened positions


How to deal with big negative floating profit?


It will be very difficult to overcome this phase
you can prevent with this phase with a exit strategy

It can be stop loss or close all orders if account has reached this much floating 



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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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The Supertrend Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. The indicator combines the average true range (ATR) with a multiplier to calculate its value. This value is then added to or subtracted from the asset’s closing price to plot the supertrend line. The Supertrend Indicator can help identify trends, manage risk, and confirm market tendencies. The indicator is limited by its lagging nature, is not very flexible, and can send up fal
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This indicator will show yesterday and today high low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out. Previous day low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out Previous day high- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out The previous day high low breakout strategy  refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short . The main idea is to identify the trend in its m
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Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
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Boost your technical analysis with our Weekday Lines Indicator — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure. Key Features: Auto Draws Vertical Lines for each trading day: Monday through Friday Customizable Colors & Styles to match your chart theme Day Labels (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking Works in All Timeframes — especially useful in intraday and swing trading No Lag, No Clutter – just clean, prec
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Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
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The   risk-to-reward ratio   is used for assessing the potential profit (reward) against the potential loss (risk) of a trade. Stock traders and investors use the R/R ratio to fix the price at which they'll exit the trade, irrespective of whether it generates profit or loss. A   stop-loss   order is generally used to exit the position in case it starts moving in an opposite direction to what a trader anticipated. The relationship between the risk and reward helps determine whether the potentia
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Week Month High Low
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
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This indicator will show week and monthhigh low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out. Low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out High- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out Breakout strategy  refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short . The main idea is to identify the trend in its most juicy state followed by a trending move.
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Utilities
This free tool is more reliable and user friendly to use Please give five star if you feel the tool is helpful  Lot size positioning is the important risk management rule The larger the lot, the more risk you're exposed to. Smaller lot sizes are often favored by traders who want to manage risk more conservatively. A general rule of thumb is to risk no more than 1-2% of their account on each trade. Traders need to determine their risk tolerance for each trade. This will help them decide how muc
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Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
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Never miss an opportunity with a pending order But if market structure changes or during events it can act against you It is better to place pending orders with expire time This tool will be helpful for you with preset expire time Buy Limit : This order is placed   below   the current market price. Traders use it when they anticipate a pullback or retracement before the price continues to rise. Sell Limit : This order is placed   above   the current market price. It’s used when a trader expe
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Where when enter exit 4 on any account
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Indicators
Hi Traders,  On purchase this tool we will give lifetime free updates for this tool you can contact me how to use this tool better or your suggestion for improvement  This tool will work on any accounts  Where When Enter Exit – Trade Plotter   helps traders easily   see, track, and review   their sell trades directly on the chart. It clearly shows   where   you entered,   when   you exited, and   why , so you can quickly learn from every trade. Key Features   Auto Plot Entries & Exits
Weekdays lines 5
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Indicators
Boost your technical analysis with our   Weekday Lines Indicator   — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure. Key Features:   Auto Draws Vertical Lines   for each trading day: Monday through Friday   Customizable Colors & Styles   to match your chart theme   Day Labels   (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking   Works in All Timeframes   — especially useful in intraday and swing trading   No Lag, No Clut
Where when enter exit on any account
Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
Indicators
Hi Traders,  On purchase this tool we will give lifetime free updates for this tool you can contact me how to use this tool better or your suggestion for improvement  This tool will work on any accounts  Where When Enter Exit – Trade Plotter   helps traders easily   see, track, and review   their sell trades directly on the chart. It clearly shows   where   you entered,   when   you exited, and   why , so you can quickly learn from every trade. Key Features   Auto Plot Entries & Exits   –
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Jodche
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Jodche 2024.09.30 16:58 
 

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Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
2612
Reply from developer Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi 2024.10.03 04:51
Thank you for your valuable feedback and your time
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