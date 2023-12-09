Yesterday today high low

5

This indicator will show yesterday and today high low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out.

Previous day low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out

Previous day high- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out

The previous day high low breakout strategy refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short. The main idea is to identify the trend in its most juicy state followed by a trending move.








İncelemeler
Rich8989
638
Rich8989 2025.06.23 04:19 
 

Good Indicator. Thanks for sharing

