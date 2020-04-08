Weekdays lines

Boost your technical analysis with our Weekday Lines Indicator — a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want to clearly visualize daily market structure.


Key Features:

Auto Draws Vertical Lines for each trading day: Monday through Friday
Customizable Colors & Styles to match your chart theme
Day Labels (Mon, Tue, etc.) appear next to lines for easy tracking
Works in All Timeframes — especially useful in intraday and swing trading
No Lag, No Clutter – just clean, precise visual separation of days
✅ Helps identify daily highs/lows, trend shifts, and session patterns

Use Cases:

  • Track daily support/resistance levels

  • Identify trade setups around session openings/closings

  • Separate trading days for cleaner backtesting analysis

  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and even swing traders


