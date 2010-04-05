MACD Trading
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Get the MT5 version here!
Automate your MACD strategy!
This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways:
- Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window;
- Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management.
This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, major currency pairs or symbols in the list).
Warning 1: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.
Warning 2: if you have problems installing the EA, update MT5. If you still have problems, contact me in PV.
Functionalities of the EA:
Alerts:
- Choice between 2 different MACD strategies.
- Additional filters (moving average, RSI & pivot points).
- Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for signal and/or trading alerts.
- Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
Trading:
- Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
- Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
- 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes and/or grid system.
- Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
- Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
- Max allowed spread and slippage.
- Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
- Security alert in case of risky money management.
- Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
Other:
- Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
- Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...).
For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!