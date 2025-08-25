Due to market capacity limitations, this strategy is licensed in limited quantities. Once the quota is met, it will be delisted. No second chances.

AI ACE adopts a pure price action model, integrating time series analysis and deep learning technologies to create an intelligent trading strategy that requires no technical indicators. Supporting 28 major currency pairs and backed by over 20 years of historical data backtesting, it demonstrates extremely low drawdown and high stability—ideal for traders seeking long-term, steady returns.

Our Core Principles: Safety, Transparency, Rigor

No use of high-risk strategies such as Martingale or Grid—eliminating the risk of account blowouts.

Every trade has a clear exit logic—no gambling.

Strategy construction and validation follow rigorous, data-driven processes.

No manipulation of backtests, no hard-coded loss bypassing—integrity is our bottom line. Strategy Highlights: Robust, Intelligent, Zero Intervention

Completely indicator-free, driven purely by price action.

Covers 28 major currency pairs, tested for correlation to effectively diversify risk.

Backtested with over 20 years of historical data, demonstrating long-term stability.

Strictly tested on both in-sample and out-of-sample data to avoid overfitting.

Monte Carlo stress-tested to handle extreme market conditions.

No parameter tuning required—ready to use upon installation.

No need for news filters—the strategy automatically adapts to market volatility.

Single chart setup supports all tradable pairs—simple and efficient deployment.