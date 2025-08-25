Ai ACE

3.5
  • Experts
  • Zheng Zhi Yuan
    Zheng Zhi Yuan

    Zheng Zhi Yuan

    4 (3)
    15 years of programming experience, with deep expertise in quantitative strategy development

    11 years of trading experience across equities, futures, and forex markets

    Founder of a private investment firm managing proprietary assets
    1 product
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
Due to market capacity limitations, this strategy is licensed in limited quantities. Once the quota is met, it will be delisted. No second chances.

AI ACE adopts a pure price action model, integrating time series analysis and deep learning technologies to create an intelligent trading strategy that requires no technical indicators. Supporting 28 major currency pairs and backed by over 20 years of historical data backtesting, it demonstrates extremely low drawdown and high stability—ideal for traders seeking long-term, steady returns.

Our Core Principles: Safety, Transparency, Rigor

  • No use of high-risk strategies such as Martingale or Grid—eliminating the risk of account blowouts.
  • Every trade has a clear exit logic—no gambling.
  • Strategy construction and validation follow rigorous, data-driven processes.
  • No manipulation of backtests, no hard-coded loss bypassing—integrity is our bottom line.

Strategy Highlights: Robust, Intelligent, Zero Intervention

  • Completely indicator-free, driven purely by price action.
  • Covers 28 major currency pairs, tested for correlation to effectively diversify risk.
  • Backtested with over 20 years of historical data, demonstrating long-term stability.
  • Strictly tested on both in-sample and out-of-sample data to avoid overfitting.
  • Monte Carlo stress-tested to handle extreme market conditions.
  • No parameter tuning required—ready to use upon installation.
  • No need for news filters—the strategy automatically adapts to market volatility.
  • Single chart setup supports all tradable pairs—simple and efficient deployment.

Operational Requirements:

  • Trading timeframe: M15
  • Minimum capital: 500
  • Supported pairs:EURUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY
  • Broker & account type: This strategy is sensitive to trading conditions. ECN or low-spread accounts are required, and some brokers may not favor this type of strategy.
  • Backtesting: Default EA settings are optimized for live trading. For backtesting in "1M OHLC" mode, set the "Backtesting" parameter to "true"—otherwise, results may be distorted. Before backtesting, ensure market quotes for all tradable pairs are enabled, and be aware of your broker’s time zone. GMT input must reflect winter time.
  • Note: Buyers must contact me to obtain the "FineTune" settings for live trading.
Reviews 2
Yu-chieh Chang
486
Yu-chieh Chang 2025.08.29 03:57 
 

The author is highly responsive and provides excellent support when assistance is needed. Thank you!

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Trendtrader2015
470
Trendtrader2015 2026.01.06 14:47 
 

This ea doesnt make any trades its bugged!

Yu-chieh Chang
486
Yu-chieh Chang 2025.08.29 03:57 
 

The author is highly responsive and provides excellent support when assistance is needed. Thank you!

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