Ai ACE
- Experts
-
Zheng Zhi Yuan15 years of programming experience, with deep expertise in quantitative strategy development
11 years of trading experience across equities, futures, and forex markets
Founder of a private investment firm managing proprietary assets
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
AI ACE adopts a pure price action model, integrating time series analysis and deep learning technologies to create an intelligent trading strategy that requires no technical indicators. Supporting 28 major currency pairs and backed by over 20 years of historical data backtesting, it demonstrates extremely low drawdown and high stability—ideal for traders seeking long-term, steady returns.
Our Core Principles: Safety, Transparency, Rigor
- No use of high-risk strategies such as Martingale or Grid—eliminating the risk of account blowouts.
- Every trade has a clear exit logic—no gambling.
- Strategy construction and validation follow rigorous, data-driven processes.
- No manipulation of backtests, no hard-coded loss bypassing—integrity is our bottom line.
Strategy Highlights: Robust, Intelligent, Zero Intervention
- Completely indicator-free, driven purely by price action.
- Covers 28 major currency pairs, tested for correlation to effectively diversify risk.
- Backtested with over 20 years of historical data, demonstrating long-term stability.
- Strictly tested on both in-sample and out-of-sample data to avoid overfitting.
- Monte Carlo stress-tested to handle extreme market conditions.
- No parameter tuning required—ready to use upon installation.
- No need for news filters—the strategy automatically adapts to market volatility.
- Single chart setup supports all tradable pairs—simple and efficient deployment.
Operational Requirements:
- Trading timeframe: M15
- Minimum capital: 500
- Supported pairs:EURUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY
- Broker & account type: This strategy is sensitive to trading conditions. ECN or low-spread accounts are required, and some brokers may not favor this type of strategy.
- Backtesting: Default EA settings are optimized for live trading. For backtesting in "1M OHLC" mode, set the "Backtesting" parameter to "true"—otherwise, results may be distorted. Before backtesting, ensure market quotes for all tradable pairs are enabled, and be aware of your broker’s time zone. GMT input must reflect winter time.
- Note: Buyers must contact me to obtain the "FineTune" settings for live trading.
The author is highly responsive and provides excellent support when assistance is needed. Thank you!